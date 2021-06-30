BGMI vs Free Fire: Which game has more game modes, maps, and guns?

BGMI and Free Fire are now probably two of the most played battle royale titles in India. Many players are already with this game as devs of Battlegrounds Mobile India have released the beta version.

However, BGMI and Free Fire have different approaches towards their gameplay style and mechanism, which this article discusses.

Comparing BGMI and Free Fire

Maps in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India is well-known for its BR theme, just like its original variant, PUBG Mobile, and the game also justifies it by providing five distinct maps.

BR maps in BGMI

Erangel (Traverse Insectoid), Karakin, Livik, Miramar, and Sanhok are the Classic Battle Royale maps in BGMI, offering rich and diverse landscapes for a better gameplay experience.

Maps in Free Fire

Free Fire currently offers four major BR maps to players: Bermuda, Bermuda Remastered, Kalahari, and Purgatory. They can select any of these maps to play non-ranked Classic matches or Ranked mode matches.

Gameplay modes

Free Fire offers diverse gameplay modes for players to enjoy classic BR matches and duke it out in short and intense Clash Squad matches. The gameplay modes available are:

Gameplay modes in Free Fire

Ranked Game Clash Squad (Ranked, Bermuda Remastered, Classic) Classic (All maps) Pet Rumble Rampage (New Dawn)

BGMI offers a variety of gameplay modes as well:

Gameplay modes in BGMI

Classic: Traverse - Insectoid, Erangel, Livik, Miramar, Sanhok, Karakin Arcade: Quick Match, Sniper Training, War EvoGround: Payload 2.0 Arena: Gun Game, Arena Training, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Assault

Weapon arsenal

BGMI and Free Fire include almost the same guns and weapons in their inventory. Both have weapons like Scar, AKM, Groza, etc., but the weapon class division is different in both.

For example, the VSS falls under the Automatic Sniper Rifle category in BGMI, whereas in Free Fire, it comes under SMGs.

Excluding melee weapons and other utilities, BGMI has 34 weapons in its inventory, whereas Free Fire has 39 guns.

Verdict: Which is better?

Both BGMI and Free Fire are excellent battle royale titles that cater well to their players. However, regarding better BR maps and more gameplay modes, BGMI is the clear winner.

Considering the number and variety of guns in the inventory, Free Fire has better diversity and more weapons.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer