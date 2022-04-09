BGMI vs Free Fire: Which game runs better on low-end Android devices in 2022

BGMI and Free Fire are two of the most played mobile games in the country currently. Both of these games belong to the battle royale genre and hence have much in common.

Both BGMI and Free Fire center around the theme of eliminating opponents and surviving till the end. The fast-paced, action-packed, and exciting game mechanics attract a lot of gamers. Hence, it has been one of the most exciting mobile gaming categories over the last few years.

However, the rivalry between BGMI and Free Fire is well-known to all. Fans of both games are ready to argue every time to establish the supremity of their favorite game.

Players often argue regarding which game performs best on low-end Android devices. This article will give them an insight into the technical aspects of these two games.

Technical comparisons between BGMI and Free Fire

Both BGMI and Free Fire are available on mobile devices. However, like every other game, these two also require minimal hardware efficiency to run smoothly on a particular device.

If the system fails to match the minimum threshold of efficiency and quality, the game will faces several troubles while running smoothly. Hence, players will receive an unpleasant gaming experience and can lose interest in the game as well.

System requirements

Here are the system requirements for both of the above mentioned games:

BGMI

After the ban of the global version of PUBG Mobile in the country in 2020, Krafton released the exclusive Indian version of the game last year to satiate the appetite of gamers in the region. The game demands the following hardware efficiency to run smoothly:

Indian PUBG's system requirements (Image via Google Play Store)

Minimum Android version - Android 4.3 or above

- Android 4.3 or above RAM - 2GB (recommended 3GB for smooth gameplay)

- 2GB (recommended 3GB for smooth gameplay) Current version - 1.9.0

- 1.9.0 Download size - 795 MB (Variable)

- 795 MB (Variable) Additional resources - 711.1MB (HD) or 426.4MB (Low-spec)

Free Fire

Free Fire was launched by Garena a few years ago. Since then, the game has evolved exponentially over the years. Here are the suggested system requirements for the game:

Free Fire's system requirements (Image via Google Play Store)

Minimum Android version - Android 4.1 or above

- Android 4.1 or above RAM - 2GB (recommended 3GB for smooth gameplay)

- 2GB (recommended 3GB for smooth gameplay) Current version - 2.80.0

- 2.80.0 Download size - 639 MB (Variable)

Which game performs better on low-end Android devices?

On high-end Android devices with a minimum of 6 GB RAM and Snapdragon 8 series processor, both games run smoothly without any difficulties. However, when it comes to low-end devices, Free Fire is surely the winner against Krafton's title.

BGMI offers high-end graphics and a better visual experience in the game. Hence, it struggles more on low-end devices. Meanwhile, Free Fire is perfectly made for low-end devices as the game itself is built for players with low-end systems.

