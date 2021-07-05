BGMI vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game is better for 2 GB RAM Android devices in July 2021?

BGMI and PUBG Mobile Lite are two versions of the widely known battle royale game PUBG Mobile. The latter is the stripped-down variant, whereas the former is the Indianized version.

This article compares these two titles by analyzing their gameplay style, graphical support, and system requirements to see which one would run better on 2 GB RAM (low-end) Android devices in July 2021.

Comparing BGMI and PUBG Mobile Lite

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Minimum system requirements

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 or above

RAM - 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB)

Processor: Snapdragon 600 equivalent or above

Download size: 721 MB (varies on device)

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 575 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Gameplay mechanism

Both BGMI and PUBG Mobile Lite add richness to the actual battle royale experience. In both of these games, players compete on an island for the Chicken Dinner. The number of participants in a match, however, varies.

BGMI has 100 players descending on the map, whereas PUBG Mobile Lite sees 60 players. As a result, the average match length varies. In BGMI, a match lasts 30-35 minutes, but players can complete a game in 15 minutes in the latter.

Graphics

Both Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile Lite share the same graphic design. The former, however, is resource-intensive, while the latter was designed for low-end devices and imposes a lower load on the device.

BGMI can deliver up to 45-50 FPS frame rates on mid-range handsets providing heavily detailed map textures. In comparison, PUBG Mobile Lite can deliver 60 FPS frame rates with less detailed HD visuals.

BGMI in-game graphics settings

Verdict: Which game is better?

Though BGMI and PUBG Mobile Lite are both compatible with 2 GB RAM Android devices, the performance quality of the former will be poor. As BGMI is graphics-rich and requires more device resources, players will experience lag, stutter issues, and frame drops after 20-30 minutes of gaming.

PUBG Mobile Lite will be a much better performer on 2 GB RAM smartphones as it requires minimal device resources to run. However, players should not expect frame rates of more than 40 FPS on such devices.

