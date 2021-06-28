BGMI vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game is better for 4 GB RAM Android devices?

BGMI and PUBG Mobile Lite are two variants of the globally acknowledged battle royale title, PUBG Mobile. While the latter is the stripped-down variant, the former is the localized Indian version.

This article compares these two different versions of PUBG Mobile by analyzing their gameplay style, graphics support, and system requirements to see which one will perform better on 4 GB RAM (mid-range) Android devices.

Comparing BGMI and PUBG Mobile Lite

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Minimum system requirements

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 or above.

RAM - 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB).

Processor: Snapdragon 600 equivalent or above.

Download size: 721 MB (varies on device)

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements:

Download Size - 575 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Gameplay style

Both BGMI and PUBG Mobile Lite have the same realistic touch to the authentic battle royale experience. In both these games, players fight against each other on an island to get the "Chicken Dinner." But the number of players in a match varies.

BGMI sees 100 players landing while PUBG Mobile Lite has 60 players landing on the map. As a result, the average match duration also varies. A match lasts for 30-35 minutes in BGMI, whereas 15 minutes is required to finish a game in the latter.

Graphics

The graphical approach of both Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile Lite is the same. However, the former is resource-intensive, while the latter was made for low-end devices and puts a lesser load on the device.

BGMI graphics capacity

In BGMI, players can experience up to 45-50 FPS frame rates on mid-range devices, while PUBG Mobile Lite can flawlessly render 60 FPS frame rates with HD graphics on the same.

Verdict: Which is better?

Regarding better gameplay experience and graphics quality on 4 GB RAM devices, Battlegrounds Mobile India is better than PUBG Mobile Lite.

However, after 30 or 40 minutes of continuous grinding, players can face lag and stutter issues in BGMI. As the device heats up, the processing power slows down, and the game's performance drops significantly.

PUBG Mobile Lite may not provide top-notch graphic textures but will run flawlessly on mid-range devices offering smooth 60 FPS frame rates throughout the gameplay.

