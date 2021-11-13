BGMI vs PUBG New State vs Free Fire: Which game is better for low-end Android devices?

It's been two days since the launch of PUBG New State, ending the build-up that developers created for months. The new battle royale shooter is deemed a higher-end alternative to the popular PUBG Mobile, competing against the likes of COD Mobile.

However, Battlegrounds Mobile India and Garena Free Fire have solidified their respective positions in the gaming market, with the latter being a more preferred option. Both games have also performed decently on a variety of devices.

However, the performance on lower-end smartphones is an appropriate parameter to distinguish PUBG New State, BGMI, and Free Fire.

BGMI vs PUBG New State vs Free Fire: Comparing all three games based on performance on low-end smartphones

System requirements

PUBG New State

PUBG New State: System requirements (Image via Google Play Store)

Minimum Android version - Android 6.0 or up

- Android 6.0 or up RAM - 2GB or higher (recommended at least 3GB)

- 2GB or higher (recommended at least 3GB) Current version - 0.9.16.127

- 0.9.16.127 Download Size - 1.4 GB

- 1.4 GB Additional resources - Variable

BGMI

BGMI: System requirements (Image via Google Play Store)

Minimum Android version - Android 4.3 or above

- Android 4.3 or above RAM - 2GB (recommended 3GB for smooth gameplay)

- 2GB (recommended 3GB for smooth gameplay) Current version - 1.6.0

- 1.6.0 Download size - 795 MB (Variable)

- 795 MB (Variable) Additional resources - 711.1MB (HD) or 426.4MB (Low-spec)

Free Fire

Free Fire: System requirements (Image via Google Play Store)

Minimum Android version - Android 4.1 or above

- Android 4.1 or above RAM - 1GB (Recommended 2GB for smooth gameplay)

- 1GB (Recommended 2GB for smooth gameplay) Current version - 1.66.2

- 1.66.2 Download size - 777MB (Variable)

- 777MB (Variable) Additional resources - 699.78MB (Variable)

All three games require additional in-game data that players can download after installing and launching the app. PUBG New State demands the greatest amount of free space, followed by BGMI, and Free Fire.

Performance on different devices

PUBG New State provides the best gaming experience on higher-end smartphones (Image via PUBG New State)

All three games perform smoothly on higher-end smartphones with at least 6 GB RAM and a Snapdragon 8 series processor. iQOO 7 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM) was used as a testing device, and results were more than satisfactory for each game. PUBG New State was the clear winner with the best graphics, efficient output, and immersive gaming experience.

BGMI is tailor-made for mid-range smartphones with decent specs (Image via BGMI)

However, when shifted to a budget mid-range smartphone like the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the performance of PUBG New State saw a decline with excessive heating issues arising. Both BGMI and Free Fire delivered a smoother output, while PUBG New State required lower settings to run smoothly.

Free Fire is the best option if players use low-end devices (Image via Free Fire)

The final test was performed on Redmi 9 (lower variant) by operating all three games. PUB New State crashed once or twice while the other two games were operable. However, Free Fire's performance was way better than BGMI due to the game being more compact and there were also lesser stutters while running Free Fire.

The experience was smooth most of the time for Free Fire compared to BGMI that faced continuous lags with higher settings. Additionally, some heating issues arose due to BGMI on the low-end device.

Which game performs better on low-end smartphones?

Free Fire is the ultimate winner by giving decent results on different devices (Image via Garena)

After testing all games on different devices, Free Fire came out as the clear winner due to its efficient performance on almost every device. Although there were minimal lags on low-end smartphones, the output was way better than BGMI and PUBG New State.

Note: The modes and maps of the games have not been discussed in the article. Readers can refer to other articles for the same as this piece solely discusses the performance of the games on low-end devices.

