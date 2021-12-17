BGMI vs PUBG New State: Which game is better for low-end Android devices?

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is currently one of the most popular mobile games in the country. Since its release, the exclusive Indian version of PUBG Mobile has gained immense popularity. However, Krafton recently released PUBG New State to offer its players a more futuristic and advanced battle royale experience.

Since the release of PUBG New State, players have been curious about which game performs better on low-end Android devices. This article will go over the hardware requirements and compatibility of both games.

Does BGMI offer a better gameplay experience than PUBG New State on low-end devices?

Krafton has always been known for its realistic gameplay and graphics. Both BGMI and PUBG New State have large maps and require sufficient computing power to run smoothly.

System requirements:

Here are the system requirements for BGMI and PUBG New State:

BGMI

BGMI's system requirements (Image via Google Play Store)

Minimum Android version - Android 4.3 or above

- Android 4.3 or above RAM - 2GB (recommended 3GB for smooth gameplay)

- 2GB (recommended 3GB for smooth gameplay) Current version - 1.7.0

- 1.7.0 Download size - 795 MB (Variable)

- 795 MB (Variable) Additional resources - 711.1MB (HD) or 426.4MB (Low-spec)

PUBG New State

PUBG New State's system requirements (Image via Google Play Store)

Minimum Android version - Android 6.0 or up

- Android 6.0 or up RAM - 2GB or higher (recommended at least 3GB)

- 2GB or higher (recommended at least 3GB) Current version - 0.9.22.152

- 0.9.22.152 Download Size - 1.5 GB

- 1.5 GB Additional resources - Variable

Which game performs better on low-end smartphones?

Both BGMI and PUBG New State run smoothly on higher-end devices with a minimum of 6 GB RAM and a Snapdragon 8 series processor. PUBG New State has better graphics and offers a better overall experience on modern hardware.

However, BGMI needs a comparatively lower processor than PUBG New State and is more compatible with a variety of low-end systems. With minimal lags, BGMI's performance surpasses that of PUBG New State on entry-level phones.

Edited by Siddharth Satish