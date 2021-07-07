BGMI weapons: 3 reasons why Scar-L gun is underrated

While choosing an assault rifle in BGMI, players like to compare Scar-L with the ever-reliable M416 and, in most cases, abandon the former. However, some of the statistics and overall in-game performance of the Scar-L can surprise many readers.

It is a versatile killing machine and is the most commonly found assault rifle in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Scar-L comes in two firing modes — single and automatic.

Many of the BGMI players are now starting to lean towards this weapon for its incredible damage in close combat and its usability as a primary weapon for all ranges of engagement.

Here are the three reasons why Scar-L gun is underrated in BGMI

1) Excellent weapon statistics

The Scar-L has a hit damage of 41

According to weapon statistics, the Scar-L has identical damage per hit as the other 5.56 assault rifles, which is 41. The time between shots is 0.096 seconds.

Players can bring the best out of this weapon by firing six bullets at a time and then letting the weapon rest for a brief moment before spraying again.

Scar-L is the most silent assault rifle in BGMI, with the addition of a suppressor. Its sound travels about 30 to 50 meters lesser compared to the other assault rifles in BGMI, making it a super-intelligent choice as players will draw less attention to themselves.

2) Attachment slots for Scar-L

This gun carries four attachment slots

Players can equip Scar-L with four attachments, thereby bumping the weapon up to its maximum performance. BGMI players are recommended to fill up their slots with the following attachments:

Scope: The red-dot can provide greater agility to the Scar-L for mid to long-range engagements. This weapon is played the best at ranges of about 30 to 150 meters. However, the scopes and sights are highly preference-based. Players should choose what they like the most.

Magazine: Using the extended quickdraw mag is highly recommendable for faster reload speed of the gun.

Grip: The best grip for the Scar-L is undoubtedly the angled grip. To control the recoil, the angled grip will always be better in a full-auto firing situation. It reduces horizontal recoil by 20%.

Muzzle: Scar-L has the slot for muzzle attachment. The compensator is the absolute best choice in this weapon. The Scar-L is so strong at 30 to 150 meters of distance because the compensator gives players better spray control and stability.

3) Short and mid range engagements

Scar-L is the AKM of the 5.56mm bullet chambered category. With a controlled spray, this weapon can bring versatility to short and mid-range BGMI games.

This gun can dish out lethal damage in close-quarter combat while equally serving its master in mid-range engagements. The Scar-L deals maximum damage out to 70 meters, reaching its minimum at 495 meters.

This gun in BGMI is easy to use thanks to its lenient recoil pattern, which players can adapt with minimal effort. Therefore, in terms of damage and usability in short to mid-range, Scar-L is the best weapon choice in the loadout.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

