Can Battlegrounds Mobile India UC be purchased via Midasbuy? All you need to know

Krafton Inc. has recently rolled out an exclusive new season for Battlegrounds Mobile India following the v1.50 APK update. The developers also revealed the Royale Pass for the new cyclic season.

Players will notice that the tiers have been reset following the update. They will have to grind once again to aim for the coveted titles in the game.

The new Royale Pass has garnered a lot of attention, and it is anticipated that players will be willing to buy the Elite Pass in order to get hold of exclusive cosmetics and in-game items.

Purchasing the Royale Pass requires UC, and many players have been considering purchasing the in-game currencies through Midasbuy. As of now, the option to buy Battlegrounds Mobile India UC is not available through Midasbuy.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Krafton Inc. does not allow third-party interference in purchase

Midasbuy is a third-party website that allows the purchase of in-game currencies. The website went on to become extremely popular in recent years due to PUBG Mobile. Players frequently use Midasbuy to purchase in-game UC, use redeem codes, and shop for other items.

Ever since the latest season and the new Royale Pass dropped in Battlegrounds Mobile India, gamers have been wondering whether the purchase option is available in Midasbuy or not.

Players have the option to buy PUBG Mobile UC through Midasbuy. However, there is no option to buy Battlegrounds Mobile India UC through this website.

It is anticipated that the developers have restricted in-game purchases and do not allow third-party websites to get involved with Battlegrounds Mobile India in-game purchases.

BGMI's 1.5.0 update releasing tomorrow officially at 7:30PM and we unable to buy UC from Midasbuy in BGMI. These questions answered in their Discord server.#BGMI #BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA #INDIAKABATTLEGROUNDS pic.twitter.com/k2TwcyvyYl — TECH BLOOGER (@TechBlooger) July 12, 2021

The new Royale Pass is given for free, and gamers have the option to upgrade it for more rewards and benefits.

The Elite Pass costs around 360 UC, while the Elite Pass Plus costs around 960 UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The price list for UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India is given below:

60 UC- ₹ 75

300 UC + 25 UC (Free) - ₹ 380

600 UC + 60 UC (Free) - ₹ 750

1500 UC + 300 UC (Free) - ₹ 1900

3000 UC + 850 UC (Free) - ₹ 3800

6000 UC + 2100 UC (Free) - ₹ 7500

Players can buy UCs in Battlegrounds Mobile India through Debit/Credit card, Netbanking, Google Play Store balances, and via Redeem Codes. Unfortunately, the option for in-game purchases via Midasbuy is not available. It is quite difficult to state whether it will be available in the near future or not.

Gamers should also refrain from using any other website or application that claims to credit UCs in Battlegrounds Mobile India, as these are fraudulent. They can lose money and vital information through these malicious third-party sites that make these absurd claims.

