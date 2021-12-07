ClutchGod’s BGMI ID, stats, season rank, and more

BGMI has given the Indian gaming community various players to admire. Vivek "ClutchGod" Aabhas is one of the best IGLs in the country.

Several upcoming players look up to him as their inspiration, and he doesn't disappoint. ClutchGod, often referred to as "Lala", has turned out to be a leader who regularly delivers, winning almost every Battlegrounds Mobile India tournament.

Everything to know about BGMI player ClutchGod

Here's a look at ClutchGod's BGMI ID, season rank, stats, and more in 2021.

BGMI ID

Every player has a unique in-game ID that sets them apart from others. ClutchGod's in-game ID is 581112228.

In-game name

The IGN of players plays a crucial role as they are referred to by these names, not their real names, in the community. Users can also be searched for using their in-game names. Currently, ClutchGod's IGN is GodLClutchGod1.

Team

ClutchGod is a professional BGMI esports player, and his role is that of an IGL. The 18-year-old is currently a part of GodLike Esports. His synergy with his teammates Jonathan, ZGod, and Neyoo has put him and his side at the pinnacle of the esports scenario in India.

ClutchGod, along with his teammates, joined GodLike Esports four months back, and the team has not looked back since.

Season rank

ClutchGod, the teenaged lad from Jaipur, stays busy playing competitive scrims and tournaments throughout the day. His grinding off-screen has resulted in his team's consecutive victories in unofficial events recently.

Therefore, he hardly gets any time to play classic matches in BGMI, resulting in his seasonal rank in the C1S3 season to be in the Gold III tier.

ClutchGod's seasonal stats (Image via Krafton)

Season stats

ClutchGod has played a mere four matches in the C1S3 season so far and has failed to win any classic games. However, he has reached the top ten twice, notching 13 finishes in the process. His F/D Ratio is 3.25, and he holds a staggering 30.8 percent in the headshot percentage category.

What more do you need to know about ClutchGod?

Besides being an esports athlete in BGMI, ClutchGod is a YouTube streamer and content creator. Currently, his channel has 386K subscribers. The pro shot to prominence playing for Team Soul and TSM Entity, but his rise in GodLike Esports is unparalleled.

