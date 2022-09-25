Exploring alternatives to BGMI after the game's ban in India

It would not be an exaggeration to say that the ban on BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) was a shocker for many. It will turn two-month-old on 28 September 2022, and fans' hopes are going down with each passing day as Krafton is yet to clear the clouds around the game's future in India.

Having been banned for security and privacy reasons, BGMI may become the next PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, which never got unbanned in the Indian market after their respective bans. Although the game's servers are still active, it makes more sense for the fans to look for alternatives to BGMI.

Exploring the best alternatives to BGMI after its ban in the Indian region

Before this article lists out the best possible replacements to Battlegrounds Mobile India, users must understand that getting an identical experience to their favorite game is not realistic. Each of the alternatives mentioned in the list has a different unique selling point (USP), which has been explored as follows:

1) A similar battlefield like BGMI set in the future (New State Mobile)

New State Mobile will be the closest gaming experience to Battlegrounds Mobile India fans will get on this list. Having the backing of the same publishers, both title are pretty similar, except for the former's futuristic setting.

One can find various new animations and VFX in New State Mobile that make it unique in its way. Apart from the added animations, it has various futuristic gadgets and transportation systems in its Battle Royale mode, which is another excellent feature.

However, unlike BGMI, which was well-optimized due to its PUBG Mobile connection, New State Mobile still requires work as players can encounter many stutters or bugs. Still, it is a brilliant alternative if fans are not looking for anything new.

2) High-octane multiplayer action with a hint of nostalgia (COD Mobile)

There are plenty of shooter game franchises, but only a few boast the quality and longevity of Call of Duty titles. Most FPS fans have completed at least one campaign in their lives, be it the Modern Warfare series, the Black Ops titles, or anything else.

Thus, COD Mobile has captured the essence of many fan-favorite Call of Duty games and brought a high-octane action experience for Android, iOS, and iPadOS users. Its USP welcomes the mobile adaptations of many popular multiplayer maps from other Call of Duty titles.

The maps are not the sole reason to install COD Mobile as gamers can find other content like weapons, perks, characters, tactical equipment, gunsmith attachments, and more from the popular series.

COD Mobile is arguably the best game if players are looking for engaging multiplayer action. However, its Battle Royale mode is still not as exceptional as Battlegrounds Mobile India or PUBG Mobile.

3) An intense battlefield experience with tactical use of heroes (Apex Legends Mobile)

Apex Legends Mobile came out in May 2022 and has remained popular for a decent period. However, the need for a well-optimized gameplay and lag issues worked against the mobile game adaptation of Apex Legends. Nonetheless, EA's popular BR shooter is still a decent alternative to BGMI.

Both Battlegrounds Mobile India and Apex Legends Mobile have a similar gameplay pattern. However, the Battle Royale mode in the latter is more intriguing due to its tactical aspects as players are required to equip a specific hero-like Legend with a certain ability before entering a match.

On the battlefield, they are required to remain more tactically aware of the use of the Legends' skills as compared to other titles on this list. However, the weapons also require equal attention during a scuffle. Therefore, Apex Legends Mobile can be a decent replacement for BGMI.

Apart from the three best alternatives to Battlegrounds Mobile India, one can consider installing the likes of Free Fire MAX (for low-end users) and Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier (for RPG-like elements). Furthermore, the upcoming COD Warzone Mobile can also be a game-changer if players are interested in Battle Royale mode.

