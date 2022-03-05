Free Fire MAX vs BGMI: Which battle royale game is more compatible with low-end Android devices? (March 2022)

Free Fire MAX has been quite impressive in offering an enhanced Free Fire experience, while BGMI has received the love of Indian fans for providing access to PUBG Mobile's content. Both Free Fire MAX and Battlegrounds Mobile India serve as specific variants for their original games.

BGMI was launched to replace PUBG Mobile and has emerged as the flagship BR shooter in the past few months. On the other hand, the MAX version was deemed a higher-end variant for Free Fire. However, the latter's ban in India turned the former into a standalone title.

Despite their differences, there are a few similarities in both titles. Both offer an immersive battlefield experience while also being compatible with mid-range devices. However, their lower-end capabilities are something that still requires some testing.

Free Fire MAX vs. BGMI: A spec comparison for performance on low-end Android smartphones (March 2022)

1) Battlegrounds Mobile India

Minimum Android version - Android 4.3 or above

Minimum RAM - 1.5 GB

Download size - 763 MB (Variable)

Additional resources - HD or Low-spec variants

2) Free Fire MAX

Required Android version - Android 4.1 or up

Minimum RAM - 2 GB

Download size - 0.93 GB (Variable)

Which game performs better on lower-end devices

By comparison, the MAX variant has higher resource requirements on paper. The same is reflected in the performance as BGMI performs slightly better on 2 GB RAM devices.

Although both games face many stutters, Battlegrounds Mobile India can perform better with its low-spec resource package. Both games have comparable file sizes after players download all the resource packages.

Therefore, neither game is suitable for devices with internal memory issues. Even if Battlegrounds Mobile India gives better output on low-end Android devices, players should look for better options if they want a better experience.

