Free Fire MAX vs BGMI: Which game runs better on 2 GB RAM phones with more frame rates (FPS)?

BGMI, India's PUBG Mobile variant, has shown immense growth in a few months, clocking over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. However, the craze for Garena Free Fire MAX is unmatched as it has registered similar numbers on the Play Store in lesser time.

Both games boast loyal fan bases that include a section of low-end Android users. However, players need to adjust the settings to a lower level to run either title on their 2 GB RAM phones, thus enhancing efficiency but decreasing the FPS output.

BGMI and Free Fire MAX: Performance of each game on 2 GB RAM devices

System requirements

BGMI

BGMI: Minimum system requirements (Image via Google Play)

Minimum Android version - Android 4.3 or above

- Android 4.3 or above Minimum RAM - 1.5 GB

- 1.5 GB Current version - 1.7.0

- 1.7.0 Download size - 776 MB (Variable)

- 776 MB (Variable) Additional resources - HD or Low-spec (recommended for 2 GB RAM)

Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX: Minimum system requirements (Image via Google Play)

Required Android version - Android 4.1 or up

- Android 4.1 or up Minimum RAM - 2 GB

- 2 GB Current version - 2.67.0

- 2.67.0 Download size - 0.98 GB (Variable)

Output of both games on 2 GB RAM devices

Free Fire MAX has average graphics (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Both games provide a decent output on devices with 2 GB RAM when using lower settings. Gamers will need more than at least 1.5 GB of internal storage free for either game.

The results are pretty similar for both. At the lowest graphic setting for either Free Fire MAX or BGMI, users will encounter an FPS rate of 30 frames per second at the most. Therefore, no game has superiority in terms of higher FPS on 2 GB RAM devices.

BGMI users get better results in terms of graphic optimization (Image via BGMI)

Free Fire MAX has a slightly underwhelming output in terms of realistic and enhanced graphics. BGMI, on the other hand, boasts good graphics despite the low-level settings.

Players should note that they can come across a few stutters on both Free Fire MAX and BGMI. Therefore, they should keep their RAM free before launching either title.

Conclusion

BGMI and Free Fire MAX provide almost similar results on 2 GB smartphones, which is smoother gameplay with a few lags at less than 30 FPS. Therefore, the choice of the game depends upon the player's personal preference.

Free Fire MAX doesn't have realistic graphics, but it boasts fast-paced matches with other features like character abilities, weapon skins, gloo walls, and more that make its gameplay more fun.

BGMI, on the other hand, is hands down one of the most realistic battle royale shooters on mobile platforms with 25-30 minute-long BR matches that boast excellent gun mechanics and other in-game features.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

