Free Fire vs Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Graphics, game modes, and system requirements compared

Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India are perhaps two of the most sought-after battle royale titles in the Indian gaming industry as of 2021. However, these titles feature different gameplay styles, modes, and graphics and have dissimilar system requirements.

This article compares Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire based on the criteria mentioned above to determine which is better to play.

Minimum system requirements of Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India

Free Fire

Download Size - 710 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 or above.

RAM - 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB).

Processor: Snapdragon 600 equivalent or above.

Download size: 721 MB (varies on device).

Graphics

The graphics in Battlegrounds Mobile India are similar to those in PUBG Mobile. However, it includes high-quality map textures and a UHD (Ultra-High Definition) experience. Players can also witness frame rates of up to 90 FPS on high-end devices.

Free Fire's graphics textures are average. Since it is developed for low-end devices, Free Fire features simple and less detailed graphic textures. However, players can experience 60 FPS frame rate support with an Ultra HD experience when the game is at its maximum settings.

Gameplay modes

After the OB28 update, Free Fire made a few tweaks to the gameplay modes. In addition, new modes have been introduced. It is worth noting that Free Fire frequently changes the multiplayer game modes to keep the content fresh.

Following the OB28 upgrade, the following are the most recent game modes offered in Free Fire:

Gameplay modes in Free Fire

Ranked Game Clash Squad (Ranked, Bermuda Remastered, Classic) Classic (All maps) Pet Rumble

Battlegrounds Mobile India also has a variety of gaming modes. Here is a list of all the game modes in BGMI:

Gameplay modes in BGMI

Classic: Traverse - Insectoid, Erangel, Livik, Miramar, Sanhok, Karakin Arcade: Quick Match, Sniper Training, War EvoGround: Payload 2.0 Arena: Gun Game, Arena Training, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Assault

Verdict: Which is better?

Battle royale titles are always exciting, and both Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India feature different aspects to attract their respective targeted audience.

BGMI leads in terms of realistic graphic textures and the variety of gaming modes available. However, Free Fire is also a great option considering the dynamic gameplay elements and unique features in a battle royale match.

Note: This article represents the writer's viewpoint. Choosing one game over another is a personal preference.

