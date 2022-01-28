Free Fire vs BGMI vs PUBG New State: Which game is better for low-end Android devices in 2022?

Free Fire, BGMI, and PUBG New State are three of the most popular titles since their release. All these games belong to the battle royale genre, one of the most exciting categories in mobile gaming over the last few years.

However, players often argue about which one among these three games is the best performing in low-end Android devices. This article will give players a fair idea of the technical aspects of these three games.

Technical comparisons between Free Fire, BGMI, and PUBG New State

Every game needs minimal hardware efficiency to run smoothly on a particular device. If the system fails to match the quality, players may experience unpleasant gaming.

System requirements

Here are the system requirements for Free Fire, BGMI, and PUBG New State:

Free Fire:

Free Fire's system requirements (Image via Google Play Store)

Garena's battle royale title has attracted a lot of players. It has grown exponentially in the last year. Here is the suggested system requirement for Free Fire.

Minimum Android version - Android 4.1 or above

- Android 4.1 or above RAM - 2GB (recommended 3GB for smooth gameplay)

- 2GB (recommended 3GB for smooth gameplay) Current version - 1.69.1

- 1.69.1 Download size - 639 MB (Variable)

BGMI:

Indian PUBG's system requirements (Image via Google Play Store)

The exclusive Indian version of PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular titles in the country. The game demands the following hardware computing power to run smoothly

Minimum Android version - Android 4.3 or above

- Android 4.3 or above RAM - 2GB (recommended 3GB for smooth gameplay)

- 2GB (recommended 3GB for smooth gameplay) Current version - 1.8.0

- 1.8.0 Download size - 795 MB (Variable)

- 795 MB (Variable) Additional resources - 711.1MB (HD) or 426.4MB (Low-spec)

PUBG New State:

PUBG New State's system requirements (Image via Google Play Store)

PUBG New State is the latest battle royale title released by Krafton. With the game's advanced graphics and futuristic components, PUBG New State has already got love from the players.

Minimum Android version - Android 6.0 or up

- Android 6.0 or up RAM - 2GB or higher (recommended at least 3GB)

- 2GB or higher (recommended at least 3GB) Current version - 0.9.23.170

- 0.9.23.170 Download Size - 1.3 GB

- 1.3 GB Additional resources - Variable

Which game performs better on low-end Android devices?

All three games run smoothly on high-end devices with a minimum of 6 GB RAM and a Snapdragon 8 series processor. However, BGMI and PUBG New State struggle for low-end devices as both of these games have high-end graphics that require more efficient hardware.

Also Read Article Continues below

On the other hand, Free Fire is the perfect game to play on a low-end system as the game is built to target all the players who don't have a good device. The game runs smoothly and players can have a taste of battle royale.

Edited by Srijan Sen