GFX tools for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) are third-party applications and using them can lead to an account ban

Krafton Inc. has officially launched Battlegrounds Mobile India and gamers can download the game from the Google Play Store. The game uses Unreal Engine 4.

Servers exclusively for Battlegrounds Mobile India have been set up by the developers. Since the game only caters to the Indian gaming community, it was anticipated that Battlegrounds Mobile India will run seamlessly without any lag.

Most of the lags are due to the graphical settings of the game. Gamers have taken to third-party GFX applications to tweak their settings to run Battlegrounds Mobile India smoothly on their device.

Gamers risk their Battlegrounds Mobile India account by using third-party GFX tools

Krafton Inc. has maintained a strict policy on the use of third-party applications. It has been revealed that the developers won't hesitate to ban gamers who are found guilty of using these third-party applications.

PUBG Mobile was banned by the government of India in September 2020 citing security concerns.

Ever since then, the developers have worked to bring back the popular Battle Royale game to the country. The developers have developed Battlegrounds Mobile India according to the privacy policies and data sharing policies of the government.

Gamers will be banned for using third-party GFX applications on BGMI

The Rules of Conduction clearly states that the use of GFX tools is illegal in the eyes of the developers. Gamers will be handed over a permanent ban if they are found out using third-party GFX tools.

Several GFX tools are available on the internet. Most of them claim to change the settings of the game without any risk of being detected. However, gamers should refrain from implementing these applications on their devices to keep their accounts protected.

Players can see the declaration on the official discord server of Battlegrounds Mobile India:

“Use of unauthorized third-party software or methods, such as cheats, hacks, modifications, scripts, plug-ins, automation software and so-called GFX tools, to modify or manipulate the game or its functionality, is a violation of the terms of service and punished accordingly,”

Information regarding GFX on the official discord server of BGMI

Krafton Inc. was able to bring back the popular Battle Royale title by accepting all the conditions laid down by the Indian government, which expressed concern regarding the breach of security and theft of user data.

Krafton has assured gamers that third-party contingencies that have been implemented in the game will enhance the graphical entities of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The developers won't allow any external third-party applications to be influencing the game.

Krafton Inc. has worked hard to restore PUBG Mobile to the country and developers won't entertain any unauthorized applications influencing the game.

Edited by Srijan Sen