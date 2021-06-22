GFX tools for BGMI may lead to account ban as Battlegrounds Mobile India has strict policies against third-party tweaks

Without a doubt, the Indian community is extremely pleased and excited with the Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access, released on June 17th. The testing program was initially restricted to several players before being made available to everyone the next day.

Despite the long wait for the game, it has received an overwhelming response from the users. Battlegrounds Mobile India uses Unreal Engine 4 to provide a world-class experience on mobile devices.

Many players are using GFX tools to reduce the lag on their devices. It is a third-party software that modifies the game files to unlock graphics.

This enables them to tweak the settings as per their requirements to reduce lag, providing a smoother experience.

GFX tools may lead to permanent ban in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Players can be banned permanently for the use of unauthorized programs in Battlegrounds Mobile India

However, according to the Rules of Conduction, GFX tools are illegal on the game’s official website. Many are available on the internet, but all of them are prohibited by Krafton and can have severe ramifications.

All users must adhere to Battlegrounds Mobile India’s policies while playing it. The use of GFX tools falls in the category of using third-party software that modifies the files.

Subsequently, their use might result in a permanent suspension of the account as well.

Players might be banned for the use of GFX tools

Players will receive an automated message from the bot on the official Discord server of Battlegrounds Mobile India about the use of GFX tools:

“Use of unauthorized third-party software or methods, such as cheats, hacks, modifications, scripts, plug-ins, automation software and so-called GFX tools, to modify or manipulate the game or its functionality, is a violation of the terms of service and punished accordingly,”

It is pretty evident that the use of GFX tools is not allowed in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Therefore, players should stay away from any such applications if they wish to keep their accounts safe from any form of penalty.

Edited by Ravi Iyer