GiLL’s BGMI ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in February 2022

Arshpreet "GiLL" Singh is a superstar of BGMI esports. He is currently the talk of the town as his departure from Team XSpark has created a lot of buzz in the Indian gaming community.

One of the best all-rounders the game has ever produced, GiLL rose through the ranks with Orange Rock Esports and made the entire nation proud. He, along with his teammates, finished second in the PMWL East: Season 0. Currently, GiLL is a free agent who streams live on YouTube, entertaining his audience with his gameplay.

Details about BGMI esports athlete and streamer GiLL as of February 2022

BGMI ID and in-game name (IGN)

BGMI provides all players with an ID that can be searched in the game to send popularity and friend requests. The ID segregates the player from the others. GiLL's ID is 5307001970.

GiLL is one of the most searched players in the game. His fans can search his profile using his in-game name. His IGN in February 2022 is BhrosaRakh.

Seasonal stats

GiLL appears regularly in Tier 1 custom matches of different tournaments and scrims. As a result, his playing time in classic matches has considerably decreased. However, he has still managed to reach the Crown IV tier in C2S4 with 3884 seasonal points.

Picture revealing GiLL's stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4 (Image via Krafton)

GiLL has played 36 classic matches and has triumphed in nine of those matches. He has helped his squad reach the top 10 in 25 games. With 275 total finishes and 42430.8 total damage, he has maintained an impressive F/D Ratio of 7.64 this season.

GiLL’s insane gun power and skill set is reflected in the average damage of 1178.6. However, his best match of the season was when he managed to kill 17 enemies, dealing 2820 damage (which is the best damage he has dealt in a game in C2S4).

Monthly earnings

GiLL was a salaried player for Team XSpark, but he recently left the team as the salary did not meet his expectations. It is evident that GiLL is going to be roped in by one of the biggest organizations with a hefty salary.

Also Read Article Continues below

Furthermore, GiLL owns a YouTube channel of his own from which he earns decent money as well. According to Social Blade, GiLL has earned $277 - $4.4K in the last 30 days from his channel.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan