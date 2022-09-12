How has BGMI's ban affected players and content creators?

Battlegrounds Mobile India's (BGMI) arrival in the Indian market was a positive sign for PUBG Mobile fans in the country after their beloved game was banned in September 2022. The former's launch was successful, as it amassed more than 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Moreover, Battlegrounds Mobile India's rise also helped revitalize the PUBG Mobile esports scene while providing opportunities to many content creators. Therefore, one can say that BGMI is a perfect replacement for PUBG Mobile for both general players and creators.

However, like the PUBG Mobile ban, the prohibition on Battlegrounds Mobile India has once again affected content creators and players.

BGMI's ban has forced many content creators to shift to other games

Gametube @GametubeI The viewership of big Indian streamers has reduced due to BGMI removal from the country, now they r playing mostly New State, Apex Legends. The same stats were seen during the PUBG Mobile ban.



Fans need to understand that a game or two cannot grow esports on a large scale. The viewership of big Indian streamers has reduced due to BGMI removal from the country, now they r playing mostly New State, Apex Legends. The same stats were seen during the PUBG Mobile ban. Fans need to understand that a game or two cannot grow esports on a large scale.

Immediately after the news of the ban became public, various influencers expressed their disappointment online. However, the response was mainly related to the upcoming tough times for the esports ecosystem, and many recommended switching to other popular games.

Battlegrounds Mobile India content creators quickly shifted to other trending mobile games like New State Mobile and Apex Legends Mobile. The trend was similar to what happened after the PUBG Mobile ban, and many creators saw a noticeable dip in viewership.

The reduction in views was due to uninterested fans who wanted Battlegrounds Mobile India content. The uncertainty around Battlegrounds Mobile India's future is not positive news for the creators who were exclusively producing BGMI content.

Here are some of the reactions by various personalities from the Battlegrounds Mobile India community after the Indian government banned the game:

Jonathan Amaral @ig_jonathan16 As a BGMI esports athlete, I’m really concerned about the future of this game. I really want the people at Krafton to provide us with any update about this uncertainty. What’s next for all of us is a big question. #bgmi As a BGMI esports athlete, I’m really concerned about the future of this game. I really want the people at Krafton to provide us with any update about this uncertainty. What’s next for all of us is a big question. #bgmi

MortaL @Mortal04907880

All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)

Trust will be broken.

People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.

I hope you look into the matter Really comes as a shocker because the Growth of Esports in India has been tremendous.All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)Trust will be broken.People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.I hope you look into the matter @GoI_MeitY

MortaL @Mortal04907880

#bgmi Krafton is complying by the policies and working on things happening. Kindly wait for further notice..

MortaL @Mortal04907880

Patiently waiting for Valorant Mobile too 🥲



#valorant Valorant Rank PushPatiently waiting for Valorant Mobile too 🥲

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official

I hope our government understands that thousands of esports athletes and content creators and their life is dependent on BGMI.

#recogniseBGMIesports @GoI_MeitY Everyone knows the fact that esports in india has rapidly touching the heights and recently televised.I hope our government understands that thousands of esports athletes and content creators and their life is dependent on BGMI.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official A lot of people are still confused.I accept the fact that Only BGMI is not Indian sports but you have to understand that the numbers of viewers that BGMI AUDIENCE have is a massive audience second only to Cricket audience in India.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official

*Banning the game is not a solution* It is a big day tomorrow esports is growing day by day on a global as well as national level.I hope our government can recognise this and take a good decision.We don’t want to be behind other countries and also any issues can be solved.*Banning the game is not a solution*

The impact of Battlegrounds Mobile India's ban on content creators is pretty significant. General players, on the other hand, can still play the game or download other in-game content without much fuss.

Despite the ban, the game's servers are still active, but the purchase of UC has been suspended. Those with enough UC in their accounts can still buy different items in the game.

Therefore, in comparison to content creators, general players haven't gotten that affected by the ban. However, the lack of clarity from Krafton has created some anger among the fans.

Here are some of the reactions from the Battlegrounds Mobile India fans showing their disappointment after the ban:

Gaming Josh @GamingJoshCB What I think about the BGMI situation right now.



It will still take days for us to know whether the ban will continue, or will the game will be back.



12th Aug, Krafton CEO talked about the suspension and said they will work with the govt. Which clearly means they haven't yet.

꧁༒۝尺ł₮Ɇ₴Ⱨ۝༒꧂ @Ritesh51667636 When will Bgmi unban 🤔

A lot of players are waiting for this news to be clear

Isn't krafton doing anything regarding this matter

Manan Patel @MananPa79647612 @Kullthegreat If New State become popular like bgmi it will also get ban or removed because branding of Krafton ... Krafton should give update about bgmi whats going on ..Is any BGMI unbanned date or hint ?

Lokesh Saini @Lokesh_saini_09 #India As a BGMI esports athlete, I'm really concerned about the future of this game. I really want the people at Krafton to provide us with any update about this uncertainty. What's next for all of us is a big question | #battlegroundmobileindiaIndia

TarikulRoy @roy_tarikul There is still no official announcement or statement from the government as to why BGMI has been removed from the play store and App Store I think something fishy is going on over here and krafton should be answerable not the government.

Sheel Gaware @GawareSheel I heard the news on yt that government will unban PUBG MOBILE back again, So @KRAFTON is the company gonna make changes in bgmi to release again on playstore instead of PUBG MOBILE?

Priyanshu Sharma @priyanshu609 @Kullthegreat Indian games like faug we don't want we all want only bgmi or pubg plz government and krafton kuch to karo carrer khatre me h underdogs ka

Anonymous @___S_U_R_A_J__

Ab to lag raha hai ki Global Matchmaking kabhi nahi ho payegi @GHATAK_official What I don't understand is that Why the data is being sent to China ?? krafton id is the owner of BGMI so why do u have any relation with China ?Ab to lag raha hai ki Global Matchmaking kabhi nahi ho payegi

Sahil @Sahil59519878 Please support gaming community please unban pubg lite #Krafton #gamingcommunity please unban pubg lite we want bgmi lite

Aditya Ahuja @AdityaAhuja0702 @RushindraSinha BGMI scene in India is big because Krafton is making the efforts like proper ecosystem also millions of people love this game and have a connection. It all depends on the publishers and their thoughts on eSports

Shalabh Sharma @Shalabh72243507 @Kullthegreat @NEWSTATEMOBILE @NEWSTATE_DEV BGMI will return after a month or two, so why would krafton promote NS for such a short period of time, obviously they don't want bgmi to lose it's hype, consequently they won't invest or commit in NS for sure

The reason behind the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India

GOI banned BGMI on July 28 , 2022 due to privacy concerns with the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Government of India banned BGMI on the basis of security concerns with the game. According to the various reports, there are allegations on Battlegrounds Mobile India regarding unauthorized data sourcing outside the country.

The reports also alleged that the Indian servers were in contact with Chinese counterparts. Hence, the game received a ban under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act of the Constitution of India.

Krafton, the publisher and developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India, also released its statement in July after the ban. The official response stressed the company's compliance with the country's privacy laws.

Thus, publishers have denied any allegations of unauthorized user data collection by Battlegrounds Mobile India.

