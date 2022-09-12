How has BGMI's ban affected players and content creators?

Battlegrounds Mobile India's (BGMI) arrival in the Indian market was a positive sign for PUBG Mobile fans in the country after their beloved game was banned in September 2022. The former's launch was successful, as it amassed more than 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store.
Moreover, Battlegrounds Mobile India's rise also helped revitalize the PUBG Mobile esports scene while providing opportunities to many content creators. Therefore, one can say that BGMI is a perfect replacement for PUBG Mobile for both general players and creators.
However, like the PUBG Mobile ban, the prohibition on Battlegrounds Mobile India has once again affected content creators and players.
BGMI's ban has forced many content creators to shift to other games
Immediately after the news of the ban became public, various influencers expressed their disappointment online. However, the response was mainly related to the upcoming tough times for the esports ecosystem, and many recommended switching to other popular games.
Battlegrounds Mobile India content creators quickly shifted to other trending mobile games like New State Mobile and Apex Legends Mobile. The trend was similar to what happened after the PUBG Mobile ban, and many creators saw a noticeable dip in viewership.
The reduction in views was due to uninterested fans who wanted Battlegrounds Mobile India content. The uncertainty around Battlegrounds Mobile India's future is not positive news for the creators who were exclusively producing BGMI content.
The impact of Battlegrounds Mobile India's ban on content creators is pretty significant. General players, on the other hand, can still play the game or download other in-game content without much fuss.
Despite the ban, the game's servers are still active, but the purchase of UC has been suspended. Those with enough UC in their accounts can still buy different items in the game.
Therefore, in comparison to content creators, general players haven't gotten that affected by the ban. However, the lack of clarity from Krafton has created some anger among the fans.
The reason behind the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India
The Government of India banned BGMI on the basis of security concerns with the game. According to the various reports, there are allegations on Battlegrounds Mobile India regarding unauthorized data sourcing outside the country.
The reports also alleged that the Indian servers were in contact with Chinese counterparts. Hence, the game received a ban under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act of the Constitution of India.
Krafton, the publisher and developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India, also released its statement in July after the ban. The official response stressed the company's compliance with the country's privacy laws.
Thus, publishers have denied any allegations of unauthorized user data collection by Battlegrounds Mobile India.