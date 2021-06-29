How to check and improve Merit Points in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton Inc. has implemented the Merit Point system in Battlegrounds Mobile India to ensure fair gameplay.

Gamers need to maintain a specific Merit Point level to be eligible to enter multiplayer modes, which are the most exciting part of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Gamers need to maintain their Merit Points above 60 to be eligible to play Duos and Squads in BGMI.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Checking Merit Points is easier in the game

Players must maintain a certain level to enter Multiplayer modes. However, several users are unaware of how to check their current Merit Points.

They can follow these steps to check their Battlegrounds Mobile India Merit Points:

Step 1: They must click on their profile after entering the game.

Step 2: Gamers are required to click on the Tier Overview tab on the right side of the screen.

Step 3: They may view their Merit Points at the bottom of the screen.

Players can have a maximum Merit Point level of 100 in Battlegrounds Mobile India. These points are awarded based on their performances in matches.

Those with Merit Points below 60 will only be allowed to play the Solo mode. Going beyond Merit Point 60 will mark their eligibility to enter Duos and Squad games.

Gamers below Merit point 60 should try to increase their points by performing better in Solo matches. However, increasing Merit Points can be exhausting as every game allows a maximum of three points if users finish in the top 10.

Gamers who finish in the top 50 will be rewarded with two points. Those ending between 51 and 100 will get just one point. Therefore, increasing Merit Points can be exhausting.

The Merit Points of players can also be deducted if they are detected using unfair means. Those caught eliminating teammates in Battlegrounds Mobile India will be handed a deduction of ten Merit Points on their first offense.

If multiple instances are reported within seven days after the first deduction, gamers will get a deduction of 15 Merit Points for the second offense. Subsequent offenses will result in 30 Merit Points deductions.

If any player reports the elimination of teammates, then the reported gamer will be handed a 20 Merit Point deduction for the first offense and a 30 Merit Point deduction for the second offense. Subsequent violations will result in a removal of 60 Merit Points.

Merit Point deduction in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via BGMI)

Therefore, gamers should refrain from using unfair means in Battlegrounds Mobile India to maintain a good Merit Point rating.

