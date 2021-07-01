How to control M416+6X recoil in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Krafton Inc. recently released the Early Access version of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The title brought PUBG Mobile back to the country almost a year after being banned in September 2020.

Gamers have been away from the game for a long time and are facing difficulties adjusting to the recoils of the gun. The M416 is one of the best Assault Rifles in the game, and gamers have often wondered how to control the recoil of the M416 and 6X scope.

The best way to control the M416 and 6X combination is through making certain changes in the settings and attaching the right equipment for the weapon.

This article will briefly reveal the changes gamers need to make to control the recoil of M416 and 6X.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Controlling M416 and 6X combination will take some practice

As mentioned above, M416 is one of the best Assault Rifles present in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Gamers keep one AR in their arsenal as they are versatile, and it is beneficial across all ranges when used correctly.

It is quite difficult to get hold of a proper sniper rifle in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Therefore, players tend to fix a 6X scope to their ARs and use it as a long-range weapon.

Although the weapons become effective, gamers often face the issue of severe recoil. As a result, the M416+6X combination can be lethal as a medium to long-range weapon only if gamers can control the recoil.

To control the recoil, gamers need to tweak some of the sensitivity settings for the 6X scope. For example, gamers need to set the camera sensitivity between 14-15% and the ADS settings between 14-20%.

ADS settings in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Players will need to adjust the gyroscope settings in Battlegrounds Mobile India and keep it between 50-80% for 6X scope.

Implementing these changes will adjust the sensitivity settings, and gamers will have fewer issues while controlling the gun.

Another aspect to keep in mind is the attachments that go along with the M416. For example, several players use an AR suppressor for M416 to reduce the noise. However, suppressors increase the recoil and make it quite difficult to control.

Players are required to attach a compensator to the M416 in Battlegrounds Mobile India as it reduces recoil and helps in getting a proper shot at the enemy. In addition, players should also attach a vertical foregrip as it helps get a sturdy grip and prevents the weapon from changing the direction of aim.

Making these changes will improve the sensitivity and considerably reduce the recoil of the M416 and 6X combinations. However, players should take note that only changing the settings won't reduce the recoil. Go into Training mode and practice adequately to control the recoils of M416 and 6X.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

