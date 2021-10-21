How to control recoil easily in BGMI: Best attachments and Gyroscope sensitivity in 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has a wide range of weapons in the game and the players can choose any of these guns infierce combat. Being a battle royale game, BGMI is all about eliminating all the opponents and surviving till the end to claim the victory.

However, players always need to be ready for combat while in a match. In these scenarios, players have to rely on aim and gunplay only and they should also know how to control the gun's recoil in their hand. For better aim and gunplay, players need perfect sensitivity settings and attachments.

In this article, players will have a fair idea of the best attachment in the game and which sensitivity settings need to be followed while using the gyroscope.

Optimal attachments and Gyroscope sensitivity settings for better BGMI gameplay

Every player has a distinct gameplay style and comfort zone. Some players prefer close-range fights, while some players are comfortable with mid-range and long-range combats.

While indulging in a fight, players need to focus on two things. While the first one is the aim, the other one is the recoil control. However, with the correct attachments, players can easily control the recoil of their guns. Here are some of the attachment combination that a player can follow.

For Guns like M416/SCAR-L/AUG A3/M762

Muzzle (AR): Compensator

Mag (AR): Extended Quickdraw

Grip: Vertical Grip (Single Tap)/ Angle Grip (Spray)

For Guns like AKM/ Groza

Muzzle (AR): Compensator (For Groza players can only attach Suppressor)

Mag (AR): Extended Quickdraw

Gyroscope Sensitivity is completely dependent on individual players and their devices. However, here are the BGMI gyroscope sensitivity settings that can be followed:

Gyroscope Sensitivity

3rd Person No Scope: 400%

1st Person No Scope: 400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 315%

2x Scope: 300%

3x Scope, Win94: 265%

4x Scope, VSS: 275%

6x Scope: 130%

8x Scope: 130%

ADS Gyroscope Sensitivity

3rd Person No Scope: 400%

1st Person No Scope: 400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 315%

2x Scope: 300%

3x Scope, Win94: 265%

4x Scope, VSS: 275%

6x Scope: 130%

8x Scope: 130%

BGMI Players can adjust the settings mentioned above and attachments as per their Mobile device and comfort zone. Minimal changes to the settings mentioned above will help the players to perform better in a match.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

