How to download BGMI 1.5 update APK+OBB files for Android

Battlegrounds Mobile India has attracted more than 16 million daily active users, and the release of the BGMI 1.5 update today is expected to grow this number. The new additions will undoubtedly improve the overall experience.

The new changes and features in the 1.5 update comprise an MG3 firearm, a new special game mode, improvements, including ammo indicator, and more. Players can use APK and OBB files to get to the latest version.

BGMI 1.5 update APK+OBB files

Users need both APK and OBB files of Battlegrounds Mobile India to get the latest iteration. They can download these through the link provided below:

BGMI 1.5 update zip link download: Click here

Size

The size of the files collectively is around 708 MB. Moreover, gamers will have to download additional resource packs, maps, and more within the game. The size of this depends on the selection made by the user.

Steps to install BGMI 1.5 update

Once players have downloaded the zip file, they can follow these steps to install and run the game on their Android device.

Step 1: They need to extract the zip file to obtain the APK and OBB files of the BGMI 1.5 update.

Step 2: Next, users should install the APK file of the game, but before that, the "install from unknown source" option must be enabled to avoid any error.

Step 3: Next, they must copy the folder "com.pubg.imobile," which has the OBB file of the BGMI 1.5 update, to this directory: i.e., Android > OBB.

Step 4: Gamers can run the game and choose either the Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack based on their preferences.

Step 5: After the given resource pack has been downloaded, they can sign in to their ID through one social media network and enjoy all the new features.

If an error message crops up while installing the BGMI 1.5 APK, players must try installing it again or downloading the game from the Google Play Store.

