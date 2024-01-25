How to download the BGMI 3.0 update on Android and iOS

You can finally download the BGMI 3.0 update and experience new features, including the Shadow Force Theme mode, Metro Royale and World of Wonder gameplay updates, a new season, and more. These features were unveiled on BGMI's official YouTube channel via a podcast featuring popular content creators, such as Mortal (Naman Mathur), Owais Op (Mohammed Owais Lakhani), 8 Bit Thug (Animesh), Soul Viper (Yash Soni), and Ronak Op (Harpreet Singh Janjhua).

Since the patch has finally arrived, you may be wondering about how to download the BGMI 3.0 update on your device, and this article will help you with that.

Download the BGMI 3.0 update on your device

It's important to note that the developer, Krafton, doesn't recommend downloading any file via third-party sources or links. This is because these are unreliable and can compromise your device's security.

It's strongly recommended that you download the update via an official source, such as via Google Play Store if you're an Android user or App Store if you're an iOS user. Moreover, you can download the BGMI 3.0 update via Krafton's official website or the title.

Here is the step-by-step procedure to install the fresh update:

1) For Android users

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store on your device.

Open the Google Play Store on your device. Step 2: Search BGMI in the search bar and find the title.

Search BGMI in the search bar and find the title. Step 3: If you've already installed the title, there'll be an Update button, otherwise there'll be an Install icon; tap accordingly.

If you've already installed the title, there'll be an Update button, otherwise there'll be an Install icon; tap accordingly. Step 4: Wait for the installation to complete.

Note that the update's download size requires 879 MB of space, and you must have an additional 1 GB for in-app installations. Moreover, your device must have Android 5.0 or better.

2) For iOS users

Step 1: Open the App Store on your device

Open the App Store on your device Step 2: Type BGMI or Battlegrounds Mobile India in the search bar and find the title

Type BGMI or Battlegrounds Mobile India in the search bar and find the title Step 3: Tap on the "Update" or "Install" button

Tap on the "Update" or "Install" button Step 4: Wait for the installation to finish.

Following this, the BGMI 3.0 update will be downloaded on your iOS device. The title's download size on the App Store is 2.8 GB, and it requires iOS 10.0 or better for iOS and iPod touch, and iPadOS 10.0 or later for iPad.

What are the key features of the BGMI 3.0 update?

Given below are the features that the BGMI 3.0 update has brought in:

New Shadow Force Themed mode: Respawn battle, Shadow Blade, Proxy Scout

Metro Royale updates: New Arctic base map and mechanisms

World of Wonder gameplay updates: Updates in WOW features, new gameplay devices and improvements, game parameter settings

Bolt Action Sniper Rifle updates

Vehicle improvements

New Royale Pass

Follow Sportskeeda's BGMI section to stay updated regarding the new content in the title.