How to download BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) Early Access in July 2021

The Indian mobile gaming community has been on cloud nine ever since the Early Access of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was made available in June.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's Early Access allows players to try out the game before its official release. Players can download it from the Google Play Store.

Early access to the game is currently only available to Android users.

Steps to download Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access in July 2021

A player must be a tester to be able to experience Battlegrounds Mobile India's Early Access

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install Battlegrounds Mobile India's Early Access from the Google Play Store:

Step 1: Players must first be part of the beta testing program for Battlegrounds Mobile India. They can use this link to become a tester.

Players can tap on the 'Download it on Google Play' option after registering as a tester

Step 2: Once players have joined the testing program for the unreleased version of BGMI, they can click on the "Download it on Google Play" option. They will be redirected to the game’s page on the Google Play Store. Alternatively, players can manually search for BGMI in the store.

Step 3: Players should then click on the "Install" button. BGMI will be downloaded and installed on their devices.

The size of the game is around 721 MB.

Players have to select their preferred resource pack after BGMI has been installed

Step 4: After BGMI has been installed, players can open the game on their devices. They will then have to choose one of the two available resource packs: HD resource pack or low-spec resource pack.

Step 5: After downloading the preferred resource pack, players can log in to Battlegrounds Mobile India using one of the available methods.

Once they have created an in-game character, an option for data transfer will appear. This enables players to carry over the majority of their progress and items from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, only players who have linked their ID to Twitter or Facebook are eligible for the data transfer.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh