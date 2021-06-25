How to download and play Battlegrounds Mobile India on PC and laptops using emulators

Krafton rolled out early access to Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier this month. Since then, a lot of players have already landed in Pochinki and have begun looting and shooting.

However, the final version of Battlegrounds Mobile India is yet to launch. Krafton has not announced a PC version of BGMI. Nonetheless, this is a brief guide to playing BGMI on PC.

How to download BGMI on PC

Players cannot download Battlegrounds Mobile India directly on their PCs or laptops, as it is not yet compatible or available on those devices.

However, players can install and play PUBG PC on their computers. The Indian government has only banned PUBG Mobile. PUBG's PC version was never banned. To install PUBG, head over to Steam and download it from there.

Also read: BGMI Lite unlikely to release as Battlegrounds Mobile India has low system requirements

Here's how users can play Battlegrounds Mobile India on PC and Laptop using emulators

Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India

Android users can install an emulator and play BGMI on their PCs or laptops. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to do that. It does not matter which emulator is used, as the installation process is more or less the same.

1) Get an emulator for the computer in question. Bluestacks and NoxPlayer are two of the most popular emulators out there. Players will find the download link on the official sites of the emulators.

2) Once the emulator is installed, launch it. Look for the Play Store on it and sign in using a Play Store ID.

3) Input 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' in the Play Store search box and install the game.

4) After installation, start the game and also download the additional files from the game.

5) Finally, sign into the game and start playing.

As the game is still in its early access stage, it may not run on some computers. In such cases, players will have to wait until the support options are extended or a PC version is rolled out.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Also read: How to fix bugs and glitches in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) using the "repair" feature

Edited by Nikhil Vinod