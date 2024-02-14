How to get the BGMI Drakreign MK14 skin

Krafton has released a new Lucky Spin crate containing a BGMI Drakreign MK14 skin, as well as other Legendary and Mythic items. The crate will be available in the game until March 18, 2024. If you're looking to invest your BGMI UCs in worthwhile in-game items, you should check out the exclusive contents of this crate.

This article discusses how to acquire the BGMI Drakreign MK14 skin and other exclusives offered in the new Lucky Spin crate.

Items in new BGMI BGMI Lucky Spin crate

The items offered in the new BGMI Lucky Spin crate are dragon-themed. They include the Dragon Emperor and the Dragon Empress sets, along with their respective headcovers.

When it comes to Mythic items, the crate contains a Gilded Dragon pan skin, a Drakreign grenade, Molotov cocktail skins, and a Drakreign MK14 skin.

The crate also offers low-end items, including Paints, Development Materials, and in-crate tokens. Note that these tokens can be used to purchase the aforementioned exclusive items from the "Redeem" section.

How to obtain the BGMI Drakreign MK14 skin from the new Lucky Spin crate

You must open crates to acquire the aforementioned lineup of exclusives in BGMI. Crate opening works like spins and requires you to spend a certain amount of the premium in-game currency (UC or Unknown Cash). You can then randomly select an item from the crate as your reward.

The first draw of the day is priced at 10 UCs, whereas the subsequent ones require 40 UCs. You can draw 10 spins at once, but it will cost you 360 UCs.

As mentioned earlier, you can also purchase the new Lucky Spin crate's exclusives via in-crate Tokens. Their prices are as follows:

Dragon Emperor set: 500 Tokens

Dragon Emperor headcover: 180 Tokens

Dragon Emperess set: 500 Tokens

Dragon Emperess headcover: 180 Tokens

Gilded Dragon pan: 250 Tokens

Drakreign grenade skin: 70 Tokens

Drakreign molotov cocktail skin: 70 Tokens

Drakreign MK14 skin: 550 Tokens

Draco Arts emote: 200 Tokens

Development Materials: 200 Tokens

Paint: 4 Tokens

Weapon Equipment skin: 50 Tokens

How to upgrade the BGMI Drakreign MK14 skin

Upgrading the BGMI Drakreign MK14 skin requires a fixed amount of Paint and Development Materials.

The price to upgrade the skin progressively increases as you level it up. At each level, the skin receives a unique attribute, such as an elimination special effect, elimination broadcast, on-hit effect, or loot crate.

After maxing out the skin, you can attach your favorite ornament to it to accentuate its appearance even further.