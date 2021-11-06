How to get BGMI UC for cheap from Codashop (November 2021)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has become one of the most popular battle royale titles in the country. The Indian version of PUBG Mobile has amassed a large playerbase of its own by offering a unique mobile experience.

To make the game more engaging, the developers have also introduced weapon skins, cosmetics, and an Elite Royale Pass. Players can purchase these items from the in-game shop using UC (Unknown Cash), the in-game currency of BGMI. However, real-life currency is required to add UC to the in-game wallet.

While purchasing UC, most players look out for options that offer it at a discounted rate. Players can get some exciting discounts if they buy UC via the well-known top-up website Codashop.

Steps to avail BGMI UC at a discount through Codashop in November

Codashop is a renowned payment website for purchasing in-game currencies for different games. BGMI players can also purchase UC through Codashop.

The app offers various discounts, and players can avail the BGMI UC at a cheaper price when making purchases through it.

There is an offer that is currently available for UC purchase through Codashop. Players need to follow the steps below to obtain the BGMI UC:

Step 1: Gamers need to head towards this link through any of their web browsers.

Step 2: They will need to enter their BGMI User ID and email address.

Step 3: Players then need to select the package and payment method through which they want to pay. Here is a list of the bonuses players can expect when paying through Codashop.

60+6 UC (Rs.75)

300+55 UC (Rs.380)

600+120 UC (Rs.750)

1500+370 UC (Rs.1900)

3000+1000 UC (Rs.3800)

6000+2400 UC (Rs.7500)

Payment option and package (Image via Codashop)

For a payment through Paytm players will get a 10% Bonus UC + up to Rs. 750 cashback/cashback points. Both offers are only available until 7 November.

Upon completing these steps, players will find the UC credited to their in-game wallet.

Edited by Siddharth Satish