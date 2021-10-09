How to get BGMI UC at discount in October 2021

UC is the premium currency of BGMI (Battlefields Mobile India), the region-specific version of PUBG Mobile. Users need it to make various transactions, such as purchasing the Royale Pass. This makes UC a key component in the battle royale game.

The downside is that they aren't free, and users have to spend money to get them. Consequently, players look for discounts to obtain better value on their purchases. Codashop, a well-known top-up website, offers users the same opportunity.

A guide on obtaining BGMI UC at a discount

Codashop is one of the most popular websites for purchasing UC in BGMI. (Image via Codashop)

At Codashop, two different offers are running that provide users with a good value on top-ups. They are as follows: 10% Bonus UC + INR 750 Cashback on PayTM Wallet and INR 750 Cashback on MobiKwik.

Here are the steps on how users can complete the top-up on Codashop for BGMI UC:

Step 1: Gamers should open any web browser and visit the Codashop website. They can visit the website directly using this link.

Step 2: They must then tap on the "Battlegrounds Mobile India" icon. The top-up page will appear on their screens.

Enter user ID, recharge and the other required items. (Image via Codashop)

Step 3: Individuals next have to enter their BGMI User ID into the text field. Subsequently, they can choose the required recharge (top-up) and payment method.

Payment options available on Codashop (Image via Codashop)

The following are the payment options presently available on Codashop:

PayTM

UPI

MobiKwik

NetBanking

Freecharge

Visa

PayZapp

Step 4: They can proceed with the payment to receive the respective amount of UC in their accounts in the game.

Here are all the top-up options available:

60 + 6 UC: INR 75 300 + 55 UC: INR 380 600 + 120 UC: INR 750 1500 + 450 UC: INR 1,900 3000 + 1150 UC: INR 3,800 6000 + 2700 UC: INR 7,500

Users can also enter their email address to get a receipt for the purchase in their email.

