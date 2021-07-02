How to get free rewards in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 1.4.0 on release date

Big news awaits PUBG Mobile fans as Battlegrounds Mobile India is officially launched on the Google Play Store. The developers also extended the deadline for free rewards that gamers can claim following the official BGMI's release.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is bringing back the PUBG Mobile experience to the country after almost a year. Since the title's announcement, gamers have been closely monitoring the progress and waited patiently for its release.

Krafton Inc. has finally launched the official version of the game for Android users. The developers also rolled out exclusive in-game rewards that users can claim for free after logging into the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Free rewards up for grabs following the official launch of v1.4.0

Gamers got a glimpse of the free rewards that were up for grabs in Battlegrounds Mobile India. It was revealed that the developers had implemented certain prizes that can be claimed by completing the Launch Event Missions.

The rewards were:

Sign-up rewards: 1 Supply Crate

1 million downloads: 2Supply Crate Coupon

5 Million downloads: 1 Classic Crate Coupon

10 Million downloads: Constable set

Gamers need to follow certain steps To claim these free rewards:

Step 1: They must download the official version or update the Early Access version from the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Users can click the "Events" button placed below the Royal Pass section.

Step 3: They should go to the "Recommended" section.

Step 4: Players may click on the specific rewards that need to be claimed.

Step 5: They have to select the "Claim" button to claim the free rewards.

Krafton had announced several in-game rewards before the official release of the game. They revealed that gamers would be getting exclusive rewards upon pre-registering for the game.

Gamers responded positively to Krafton's announcement, and it was revealed that the title had completed over 20 million pre-registrations before its release. Users to have pre-registered for Battlegrounds Mobile India will get the Recon skin, the Recon outfit, the Celebration Expert title, and 300 AGs for free.

Krafton then released the Early Access version for everyone on June 18th. Gamers were required to sign themselves up as testers for the game to get entry to it.

Several gamers signed up and downloaded this iteration. The game completed five million downloads within a day of its release, and gamers could claim the rewards in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Most PUBG Mobile fans were unaware of the Early Access version and waited for the game's official release. However, they were eager to know whether the rewards were still available or not.

Krafton recently revealed that the duration for receiving the one million and five million download rewards had been extended to August 19th. It was also revealed that the ten million download rewards could be claimed after the official launch until the above date.

Edited by Ravi Iyer