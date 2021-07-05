How to get free UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in July 2021

The release of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) for Android devices has revitalized the entire Indian PUBG Mobile community as they can finally enjoy the title. Similar to the global version, players need UC to purchase the majority of exclusive in-game cosmetic items.

Players can only procure virtual currency by spending real cash, which is often not possible for all users. Thus, they seek alternative free methods for obtaining UC.

Note: Before using any of the websites and applications, players are recommended to go through their Terms & Services as well as the privacy policy.

Obtaining free UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Using Google Opinion Rewards is as simple as it gets. Initially, players are required to set up their profile by entering details such as their country, postal code, age, gender, and language. Once this is complete, they will be receiving short and easy surveys where they will have to answer simple questions to earn Google Play credit.

The application has more than 50 million installations and a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store. It is worth noting that rewards per survey and their frequency can vary from user to user. Players can use these collected credits directly to purchase UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

2) GPT websites

Swagbucks is a popular website

Another popular method amongst players is using GetPaidTo websites. These websites basically pay through rewards for completing various tasks and offers. It can include quizzes, surveys, watching videos, downloading games and more.

Later, they will be able to redeem various rewards such as gift cards and more. There are a number of GPT websites available on the internet, including Swagbucks, PrizeRebel, and YSense. Players can use the rewards obtained for the in-game currency in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

3) Other applications

Poll Pay is among the most popular GPT apps (Image via Poll Pay)

There are several applications that work similarly to the websites mentioned above, as players are supposed to complete a set of tasks to obtain rewards. Also, there are other applications that offer players with rewards for watching the streams.

A few applications are available on the Google Play Store, with Poll Pay and Easy Rewards, to name a few. The cash out options in these applications vary depending on the location of the player.

Edited by Shaheen Banu