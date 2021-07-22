How to play BGMI on PC using emulators: Download and installation guide

PUBG Mobile marked a comeback with BGMI that was officially released on July 2nd. Ever since its release, the battle royale title has been getting a lot of attention from gamers. PUBG Mobile fans are elated with the return of the popular gaming segment.

Krafton Inc. has released BGMI exclusively for Android users. Gamers with an iOS interface are devoid of the pleasure of dropping onto the map and eliminating players. The developers have assured them that the title is under development and will be released soon. However, iOS players are reportedly trying to search for some other methods to play the game.

Gamers use PC emulators to access BGMI

The best method to play BGMI is through PCs and laptops. Gamers should note that the BGMI PC version is not available. It is uncertain whether the developers will be releasing it anytime soon. Therefore, players will be required to download an emulator to play BGMI on their PCs and laptops.

There are several emulators available on the internet. However, BlueStacks and NoxPlayer are the two most popular ones. Gamers can use any of the two as both are quite similar to each other.

In order to download the emulator, players should follow the steps given below:

Step 1- Go to Google or any other web browser and type "Android Emulator for PC" or "BlueStacks" or "NoxPlayer"

Step 2- From the list of results, click on the desired option.

Step 3- Click on the download button.

After the successful download of the emulator, gamers will be required to install it on their device.

After the emulator has been installed, gamers should follow the steps given below to download and access BGMI.

Step 1- Open the emulator.

Step 2- Gamers will be required to click on the Google Play Store icon.

Step 3- Log in to the Google Play Store using your credentials.

Step 4- After the successful login, gamers should type BGMI on the search bar.

Step 5- From the list of results, click on the official BGMI application.

Step 6- Click on the "Install" button.

Step 7- After the installation has been completed, click on the "Open" button.

BGMI on BlueStacks emulator

The BGMI application will be launched, and gamers will be required to choose the resource packs to download the resources.

Gamers should note that if the PC or laptop is a low-end device, then it is advisable to opt for the low-end resource pack. If the device packs a good system configuration, gamers should choose the HD resource packs.

After the resource packs have been downloaded, gamers will be required to log in to their accounts. Players will also be required to download the maps and resources before joining any match in BGMI.

Edited by Shaheen Banu