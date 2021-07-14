How to purchase UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India: Price, methods, and all you need to know

Krafton Inc. recently released Battlegrounds Mobile India v1.50 APK. The update terminated S19 and rolled out a new cycle format for the game. Apparently, the tiers have been reset and gamers will need to rank up to unlock season-specific rewards in-game.

The new Royale Pass has also been released by the developers. Ranking up in the Royale Pass unlocks various cosmetics and other bonus rewards in the game.

Buying the Royale Pass and other cosmetics from the in-game shop requires UC in the game. This article will reveal the price of UC and also guide gamers on how to purchase it.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Royale Pass UC prices revealed

In-game currencies are one of the most effective methods to buy premium cosmetics and other items in any game and Battlegrounds Mobile India is no exception.

Gamers are aware of the concept of UC ever since PUBG Mobile was launched in the country. The developers have kept the same in-game currency for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Therefore, gamers won't have any issues understanding how UC works in the game.

The price list for UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India is given below:

60 UC- ₹ 75

300 UC + 25 UC (Free) - ₹ 380

600 UC + 60 UC (Free) - ₹ 750

1500 UC + 300 UC (Free) - ₹ 1900

3000 UC + 850 UC (Free) - ₹ 3800

6000 UC + 2100 UC (Free) - ₹ 7500

In order to buy UCs in Battlegrounds Mobile India, gamers need to follow a few simple steps.

Step 1- Click on the UC button located in the top right corner of the screen. This will reveal the various prices of the UC bundles in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Step 2 - Gamers will need to select their choice of UC from the given list.

Step 3 - After clicking on the desired option, a purchase option will pop up.

Step 4 - The most preferred payment option will be displayed and underneath that option there will be a green button that displays "1-tap buy".

Step 5 - Clicking on this option will ask for a small verification following which the amount will be debited and the respective UC amount will be credited to the game.

Gamers should take note that there are multiple options to purchase UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Gamers can use their UPI addresses, Debit/Credit cards, Netbanking, or even make use of the Redeem Code option.

There is also the option to debit the amount from the Google Play Store balance that can be used instead of the above mentioned payment options.

As mentioned above, the new Royale Pass has been revealed. Gamers by default get the normal Royale Pass that can be upgraded with UCs.

Gamers will need to spend 360 UC to upgrade the Royale Pass to the Elite Pass. If gamers wish to upgrade to Elite Pass Plus, they will be required to pay 960 UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Edited by Siddharth Satish