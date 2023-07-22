How to register for MP State Junior Esports Championship BGMI tournament

With the growing BGMI esports scene in India, the Sports and Youth Welfare Department of Madhya Pradesh has announced a State Juniors Esports Championship to help nurture upcoming talents. Interested individuals can currently register for it and enroll themselves to compete in the tournament. The best performers in this event will receive 12 months of intensive coaching alongside top-quality esports education.

The registration will essentially be open until July 25, 2023, and players must ensure that they fill out the Google Form before that date. The tournament will run from July 27 to August 7, with the upcoming gamers competing in the same.

The section below provides detailed information regarding how you can register for this State Juniors Esports Championship event.

What is the procedure for registering in the MP State Junior Esports Championship BGMI Tournament?

The first-ever state sports tournament in BGMI is set to be conducted soon. The government has created a dedicated Google Form to facilitate registration for the MP State Junior Esports Championship BGMI tournament.

Here are the steps that you need to follow to sign up for the event by July 25:

Step 1: You may access the designated Google Form using the link given below.

MP State Junior Esports Championship BGMI tournament registration form (English): Click here. You must sign in to your Google account to fill in this form.

Moreover, you can access the Hindi form for the championship on this link.

Step 2: After accessing the form, you are required to fill in all the necessary including your name, age, contact details, address, and more.

Attach the relevant proof and then submit the form (Image via Registration Form / Google Forms)

Step 3: Moreover, you need to attach a personal government ID proof in the form. You also must subsequently accept the rules and regulations of the tournament.

Step 4: Finally, click the submit button to complete the registration procedure.

There is no limit to the number of participants in this event. However, you must get your name in before the deadline.

That said, the details regarding this event's structure are not available yet. You can expect more information on the selection criteria for the MP State Esports Academy and other details to be offered by official sources soon.

Who is eligible to participate in the MP State Junior Esports Championship BGMI tournament?

MP State Junior Esports Championship BGMI tournament is only open to gamers between the ages of 12 and 17 years. Moreover, the event's stakes are high as the Department of Sports & Youth Welfare will select top gamers to join the MP State Esports Academy, India's 1st academy related to gaming. The government announced this a few days ago.

However, 80% of the seats in the academy will be reserved for players from Madhya Pradesh, while the remaining 20% seat will be allocated to gamers from other states to nurture talents from all across India.