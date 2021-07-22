BGMI: How to share layout and sensitivity settings using codes

Sharing the layout and sensitivity settings is very common in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Since its release last month, players have struggled to adjust to the game's mechanics and pace. The game is yet to be launched on iOS devices, forcing players to switch to Android devices to continue their practice for multiple events including Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021.

Some have experienced issues while searching for suitable layout and sensitivity settings. However, players can share their layout and sensitivity by sharing a code using a simple method. In this article, players can find a step-by-step guide to share their layout and sensitivity settings using codes.

Guide for sharing BGMI layout and sensitivity settings using codes

Perfect layout and sensitivity settings are the most important for a player to give their best performance in a game. Once a player finds the perfect sensitivity settings, they only need practice to become better.

However, following this simple method players can share their layout and sensitivity settings with any of their friends.

How to copy the code

Step 1: Players need to open the game and go to Sensitivity Settings. They will find an "Upload to Cloud" option and they need to click on that.

Sensitivity Settings Screen (Image via BGMI)

Step 2: After that, they need to click on "Layout Management." Players will see a "Share" option that they need to click on.

Step 3: They will receive a code with a "Copy and share" option. After clicking that, it needs to be shared with a friend through any of the options listed on the screen.

Copy the code and share with friends (Image via BGMI)

How to apply the sent code on the device

After receiving the code from their friend, players have to follow the below steps to apply it on their device.

Step 1: They will have to open the game and go to Sensitivity Settings. Once they are there, they will have to click on "Layout Management."

Step 2: Players need to click on "Search Method" and paste the received code.

Preview and apply the code (Image via Krafton)

Step 3: After clicking on "Preview," players can adjust their sensitivity or use the same settings as their friend by clicking on "Use Layout."

These are the steps that a player has to follow to send his sensitivity settings to his teammate or use the layout of his friend.

