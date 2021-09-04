"I dream to win a championship" - Revenant Esports' Ankit "Topdawg" Mehra talks about his BGMI Goals

Revenant Esports is dominating the BGMI competitive scene and Ankit "Topdawg" Mehra has been crucial to the team's success. The frontline assaulter for RNT has been one of the latest players to earn recognition in the world of mobile esports in India, showing the potential for a promising career ahead.

Topdawg was one of the lesser-known members of Revenant Esports at the team's inception. However, since the official launch of BGMI in India, he has slowly risen to the top. Ankit has consistently been getting the highest flags in the majority of tournaments he has played in the last couple of months and he doesn't plan to stop soon.

Watching Topdawg perform consistently at the highest levels of BGMI, fans have been wondering what goes into the making of players like him.

Ankit "Topdawg" Mehra talks about his BGMI journey and his future in mobile esports

Revenant Esports BGMI is storming into BGIS 2021 being one of the top-most contenders for the title. So, Sportskeeda Esports' Shwetang Parthsarthy sat down with RNT's Ankit "Topdawg" Mehra for an exclusive interview to get an insight into his mobile esports career.

Here is an excerpt of the interview:

Q1) Hello Ankit! Please tell us a little about yourself and how you got into mobile gaming? How has your journey been so far?

My name is Ankit Mehra and my in-game name is Topdawg. I was 7 yrs old when I first started playing games. It was back when console games were prominent. However, two to three years ago, a friend of mine told me about PUBG Mobile. We all started playing and soon we got into the competitive scene. It has been a really great journey so far. I made a lot of friends and got to know so much more about esports.

Q2) Before the PUBG Mobile ban hit, you were playing for Insane Esports. What did you do to spend your time during the ban and how did you end up joining Revenant Esports after the launch of BGMI?

I never joined Insane Esports officially, I was under trial when the game got banned. During the PUBG Mobile ban, I played PC games, focused on my studies and spent more time with my family. So, after Battlegrounds Mobile India launched, Paradox was searching for a player and I asked him for a shot. Fortunately, he was more than happy to take me in.

Q3) For the uninitiated, could you tell us about all your major achievements in BGMI playing for Revenant Esports?

Our achievements include first place victory in the Revamp Battle and Freedom Face-off. Also, we were #1 in the first week of Villager Esports scrims following the BGMI Launch.

Q4) How do you think the ban of PUBG Mobile affected the Indian esports scene? Is there any difference that BGMI will make in the current esports scene that was previously lacking with PUBG Mobile?

I think it has had an extremely positive impact. Now the underdog teams have more opportunities to prove themselves and come out on top.

Q5) Before BGMI launched for iOS devices, it was only available on Android. Which device do you prefer for playing BGMI and do you think the others who cannot play on those devices are at a disadvantage?

I prefer the ROG Phone 5 to play BGMI on Android. Yes, it is disadvantageous to play on low-end devices, because they lag a lot during end zones and fights. However, there are still many underrated players who make it work and deliver impressive performances.

Q6) Revenant Esports is participating in Battlegrounds Mobile India Series and your role will be crucial to the team’s success in the tournament. How are you preparing for the major tournament on an individual and team level?

I head to the in-game training ground for about 30-40 mins daily before our matches. For team practice, we play scrims and tournaments and they really help us in building team synergy and improving our strategy.

Q7) Your journey with Revenant Esports has just started, but you still have a long way to go. What expectations do you have from your current organization and how do you feel RNT is going to help your future in mobile esports?

I’ve been in Revenant BGMI for two months now and from my point of view, Revenant believes in providing the best resources and a top-notch environment for their athletes so they can play at their full potential. So, I think i’m certainly going to go a long way with Revenant Esports.

Q8) What were some of your goals when you started your mobile gaming journey and how many of them do you think you have achieved by now?

My biggest dream has always been to win a championship once in my competitive journey. Thankfully, with a team like Revenant, I am extremely confident that I will achieve my dream.

Q9) Is there any advice you would like to give to your fans who seek inspiration from you and want to make it big in mobile esports like you?

Keep grinding and never lose hope. You will achieve it, one day, for sure!

