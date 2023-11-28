Is the BGMI 2.9 updated delayed?

The Zombie mode that came with BGMI 2.8 was not well received by the community and everyone has been waiting for the Frozen Kingdom update that is already available in PUBG Mobile. Earlier today, the zombie mode was removed from the game, which made fans believe that they will see the 2.9 update drop today.

However, BGMI 2.9 update has been delayed, and Krafton is yet to provide an announcement or confirm a specific release date. In this article, we will walk you through some of the reasons why the 2.9 update has still not arrived in the game. We will also talk about the possible release date of the new update.

When will BGMI 2.9 update become available for download? Expected release date explored

Winter-themed artwork in the game (Image via Krafton)

As mentioned above, fans were expecting to receive the BGMI 2.9 update to drop on November 28, 2023. However, that has not happened yet.

Since the zombie mode had been removed from the game, everyone expected to see the new 2.9 winter mode. Although Krafton is yet to announce a date for the update, established content creators, such as Classified YT on YouTube, have suggested that fans will receive BGMI's new version update on December 1.

Where to download the 2.9 BGMI update from?

Once Krafton pushes the BGMI 2.9 update to the App Store and the Play Store, fans will be able to download it on their mobile devices. In case they run into any errors, they can also download it from the links provided on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website.

Will the Glacier M416 come to BGMI with the 2.9 update?

Glacier M416 in the game (Image via Krafton)

While it is known that the Glacier M416 will return to Battlegrounds Mobile India, the particular date is not known yet. It can only be assumed that Krafton will bring it back through a winter event. Since it is an ice-themed gun skin, it seems fitting that the said weapon will be available through such a promotional event.

Further, fans will also see a Glacier skin for the UMP45. Since this is one of the most popular firearms in this game, many players will be eager try it out.