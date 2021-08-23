New Poseidon X-suit in BGMI: How to get, spin cost, and more details

The Poseidon X-suit is the new desired item for BGMI players.

Battlegrounds Mobile India recently introduced the "Return of Poseidon" event, which will continue until 1 October. Users can get some exclusive rewards from the store by trying their luck and spending UCs.

Opening the crates to get some exclusive rewards is very common for BGMI players. Krafton, the game's developer, always introduces some lucrative crates filled with some exciting prizes.

This time, they have brought a Poseidon X-suit with the Return of Poseidon event.

The Poseidon X-suit in the Return of Poseidon event (Image via BGMI)

In this article, players will find ways to get the item and an idea of the expenditure to acquire the Poseidon X-suit.

BGMI players need to try their luck to get the Poseidon X-suit

This cosmetic is only available in the Return of Poseidon event. BGMI players need to go through a lucky draw by spending UCs to get this item from the store.

Apart from the Poseidon X-suit, players might also get the following items from the same event:

Poseidon Parachute

Poseidon Backpack

Scepter of Thunder

Crazed Shark

Star Fragments

Starforge Stone

Poseidon Coin

Price

Gamers can obtain the Poseidon X-suit and other items via a lucky draw. For every lucky draw, players need to spend 60 UCs. They can execute a maximum of 10 draws at a time.

A maximum of ten draws can be done at a time (Image via BGMI)

They need to buy UCs by spending their money. Here is the list of offers to purchase this in-game currency.

UC offers that players can find in-game (Image via BGMI)

However, players need to remember that the item will be found randomly, and they might have to try their luck multiple times to get their desired item. Many pros and content creators have already invested UCs to get the exclusive Poseidon X-suit item.

Users have ample time to decide if they want to invest in the item or not as the event will be available until 1 October.

Edited by Ravi Iyer