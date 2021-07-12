“Battlegrounds Mobile India has definitely been able to live up to its hype and expectations:” Ajmal “BABA Gaming” Hussain

Since Battlegrounds Mobile India’s beta went live, the PUBG Mobile faithful developed many expectations from the title in terms of gameplay and the amount of community participation that it would be able to invoke.

Now, a week after the official Android version launched, many streamers and content creators believe that Krafton’s latest title has most definitely been able to live up to all of its hype.

Streamer and content creator Ajmal Hussain of BABA Gaming has been one of the voices who feel that not only has Battlegrounds Mobile India exceeded expectations but is also going to create a significant boom for the nation’s mobile Esports industry as well.

In a conversation with Abhishek Mallick of Sportskeeda Esports, Hussain opened up about his early struggles, inspirations, and what he looks forward to the most in BGMI.

The following is an excerpt of the conversation.

Q. Can we start by having you tell our readers a bit about yourself? How did you get started, and what role did PUBG Mobile play in helping you grow as one of the biggest content creators in the region?

Ajmal: Hello! My real name is Ajmal Hussain, and I go by the in-game name of BABA, which I chose as I am quite fond of its pronunciation and sounds.

Before my content career took off, I was a business student who was grinding part-time and full-time jobs in entry-level posts. Gaming had always been a passion for me, and during my childhood, I was absolutely crazy for PC titles like Roadrash, GTA, and even counter-Strike.

It was later on with Clash of Clans and MiniMillitia that I was introduced to mobile games. It got me hooked on the online experience, along with the portability and accessibility that these games were able to provide.

Then PUBG Mobile started to boom, and I eventually began to play it and make content on it. Soon, my channel started to take off. Without PUBG Mobile, I don’t think I would have ever thought of uploading videos or becoming a content creator.

Q. Tell us about some of your early struggles with your channel and how your parents feel about your career choice as a content creator.

Ajmal: While starting BABA Gaming, some of my early struggles were primarily around devices. I had to conduct numerous trials and errors with my setup to get a smooth gameplay experience.

I needed a stable FPS while recording and streaming the game, along with a proper internet connection that would provide me with a low ping even during custom lobbies. Hours of editing and processing videos also took some time to get used to, as this is one hurdle not commonly mentioned.

Moreover, when it comes to my parents, they were quite concerned about my well-being, and the time I spent on my phone playing while talking to my friends bothered them. But I was eventually able to explain to them that content creation can be a good source of income, and they have been quite supportive of what I wanted to do ever since.

Q. With Battlegrounds Mobile India finally out for Android devices, what are some of your expectations with the game regarding both esports and community engagement?

Ajmal: I am glad that Battlegrounds Mobile India is finally here, as I was losing hope in the middle, thinking that the government regulations will make it impossible for Krafton to launch the title.

So hats off to the publishers for making it happen. I feel that the PUBG Mobile community has always been there for the game and always will be. The numbers should only be increasing.

Q. What have your thoughts been on Battlegrounds Mobile India so far? Was it able to live up to the hype that the beta access was able to create?

Ajmal: Being an iOS user, I have to play the title on an Android device because the iOS version of the game is yet to be launched. But from what I have seen so far, I can safely claim that the game has indeed lived up to its hype and expectations.

I deeply appreciate the hard work that the developers put in. They finally brought the game back after meeting all government regulations and making the game so that it perfectly fits the Indian demographic.

Q. With Skyesports coming with “Streamer Showdown,” one of the first invitationals for Battlegrounds Mobile India, what do you feel about the initiative that the org is already taking in setting up Krafton’s title for success in the region?

Ajmal: I am very proud to be a part of this incredible event, and I feel that invitationals like the Skyesports Streamer Showdown will pave the way to a greater future for Indian mobile Esports.

I would love to thank Krafton and Skyesports for this wonderful opportunity.

Q. One of the biggest highlights of the Streamer Showdown is how it’s looking to represent regional video game personalities. What are some of your thoughts on the format that Skyesports chose to go with this time around?

Ajmal: Skyesports’ initiative will most definitely highlight some of the amazing lesser-known talents in the region. These clans and hardworking streamers will finally enjoy the spotlight from the vast audience base of the game. I feel that this will, in turn, increase popularity and engagement with the game.

Q. What’s the future like for BABA Gaming? Can fans expect you to try playing the game professionally once BGMI’s Esports scene officially takes off?

Ajmal: I will definitely try to participate in the incredible Esports scene that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be looking to create.

And I am sure that the people who love and support me will continue doing if I wish to go pro, and my heart and headwork will always be with them and for them, "BABA Powliyane Babeda pillerum."

