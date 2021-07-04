“Battlegrounds Mobile India is finally here, and I am sure that it will accelerate the growth of Esports and content creation in the nation”: Aditya “Dynamo Gaming” Sawant, content creator at Trinity Gaming

There is a lot of speculation in the community about the type of Esports ecosystem that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be able to create once the tournaments and events roll in.

That being said, many content creators and professional Esports athletes are certain that Krafton’s latest “India exclusive” title will definitely bring a significant boom to the mobile gaming industry.

The community has an emotional connection to PUBG Mobile. With Battlegrounds Mobile India finally going live, it’s nothing less than a trip down memory lane for these players.

Trinity Gaming’s content creator, Aditya “Dynamo Gaming” Sawant, is a prominent gaming personality in India. His YouTube channel reaches 10 million subscribers, and much of that success is tied to PUBG Mobile. The title allowed him to build one of the largest gaming communities in the country.

In an exclusive conversation with Abhishek Mallick of Sportskeeda Esports, Dynamo discussed his thoughts about Battlegrounds MobileIndia, and why he thinks it will accelerate the nation’s Esports scene.

Trinity Gaming’s Dynamo on Battlegrounds Mobile India

Though Dynamo has been experimenting with different titles, including Riot Games’ Valorant, PUBG Mobile has always been something that he wanted to come back to.

Now with Battlegrounds Mobile India finally live, the content creator did indeed have a lot to say about the title,

"We have been waiting for this, for quite a long time and Krafton kept their promise by finally launching Battlegrounds Mobile India and it is surely a historic day in the Indian esports & gaming industry. The much-awaited exclusive version of the game is here and the whole community, even people, in general, are now getting the chance of having a chicken dinner and get that nostalgic feel.”

“The game is going to accelerate the growth of esports and content creators in the country. The Indian flavors in the game are going to make it more adventurous, exciting, and fun to play. Let's play the game and start the grind as there will be more announcements coming soon for the development of the esports ecosystem in India."

Battlegrounds Mobile India is very much demographic-friendly. Being tailor-made for the nation, it comes with unique elements which many feel will fit right into the Indian Esports ecosystem.

