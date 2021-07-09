Battlegrounds Mobile India official website likely to reveal BGMI 1.5.0 update date as PUBG Mobile enters new season

Speculations are on the rise that the Battlegrounds Mobile India official website will be revealing further information about the upcoming BGMI 1.5.0 update. All the new features, changes, and improvements made to the Indian version have excited fans.

It is highly rumored that it will occur this week before the beginning of the new season in PUBG Mobile. Furthermore, the features are expected to be the same as those in the global version.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 1.5 update likely to be announced soon on the official website

Today, i.e., July 9th, the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update was released. Since then, players have been awaiting news regarding the same for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Royale Passes for both titles end on the same date, i.e., July 12th. Therefore, the announcement about the new version of BGMI will likely be made before the pass ends.

The Royale Pass conclude on July 12th

Generally, all such news is unveiled by the developers via the Battlegrounds Mobile India official website. Players can visit it by clicking here.

Apart from that, announcements are also made on the social media handles of the game.

RP and season changes in PUBG Mobile 1.5 update

In the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update patch notes, it has been mentioned that the Royale Pass system will be completely changing. Instead of one RP spreading across two months, there will be two different passes released that will be available for one month each. They would have a total of 50 ranks.

After the release of the new pass, the Elite RP and Regular RP will be obtainable for 960 UC and 360 UC, respectively.

Moreover, a cycle would be formed combining several seasons in the game. The display of the badge screen system has also been improved. All these changes are presumed to be implemented into Battlegrounds Mobile India as well.

Users can stay tuned for further news to be disclosed. They can also follow the Battlegrounds Mobile India section of Sportskeeda to stay updated about all the latest information regarding the game.

