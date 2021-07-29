“Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 will lay down the groundwork to set the game up for success”: Pratik “Alpha Clasher” Jogiya

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 will be kicking off in just a few days, and the nation’s mobile esports community is quite curious to see what the game’s first official tournament will have in store for them.

Over the past couple of days, Battlegrounds Mobile India content creators and esports athletes have been quite vocal about what to expect from the competition once it finally starts. And Trinity Gaming’s Pratik “Alpha Clasher” Jogiya is one of many who feels that this series will be the stepping stone on which Krafton’s India-exclusive title starts to create the groundwork for success.

Pratik will also be taking part in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, and in a conversation with Abhishek Mallick of Sportskeeda Esports, he talks about the future of the title’s esports scene and how his preparations are coming along ahead of the competition.

Here is an excerpt of the interview.

Q1. The launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India has been highly anticipated by the PUBG Mobile faithful, who have been waiting for the game to arrive for quite some time now. What are your thoughts regarding the game so far? Was it able to live up to the hype that the beta created?

Pratik: Absolutely, I feel that Battlegrounds Mobile India has already laid down the groundwork to conquer both the esports market and the YouTube content creation scene in India.

I see a lot of support from the audience toward the game, and I feel BGMI’s base has grown exponentially in a very short time.

Q2. With the Battlegrounds Mobile India series 2021 almost upon us, what kind of esports market do you feel that Krafton will be looking to create in the nation? And what role do you feel it will play in setting the tone for future events?

Pratik: We all remember the type of hype that each PUBG Mobile tournament brought with it, and the insane number of views that it would pick up.

Hence, with Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 as well, I am pretty sure that the community engagement will be similar if not better, and it will definitely boost the nation’s esports scene, setting up future tournaments for success.

Q3. What do you feel about some of the new and hungry upcoming players who will be taking part in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021?

Pratik: Players across India have been waiting for Battlegrounds Mobile India to arrive and host its first official tournament for a long time now.

And Indian mobile esports have a history of underdog teams coming up and upsetting well-established organizations in tournaments. I think fans can expect to see a similar trend in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, and a lot of amateurs and upcoming talent will most definitely rise to the occasion.

Q4. Can fans of Alpha Clasher personally see you taking part in the tournament? Who would you say are your favorites going into the competition?

Pratik: Yes! I will definitely be taking part in the tournament, and I have already spent a considerable amount of time grinding with my teammates and building synergy.

As for my favorites going into the competition, I really won’t be able to point a finger at just one particular roster. Historically, S8UL, TSM and IND have all been heavy favorites when it came to PUBG Mobile, so I will be quite interested to see how the newly formed Battlegrounds Mobile India rosters perform when the competition finally takes off.

Q5. Any advice you would like to give some of the newer teams ahead of the series?

Pratik: As a rule of thumb, I have always believed in hard work, determination and the will to never give up.

I know that many esports athletes tend to lose their tempo and composure during a tournament game, and this is why I personally feel that newer players and teams need to work extra hard on some of the fundamentals.

If the basics are strong, and the mind is capable of remaining “tilt-free” through every situation, then you can overcome any obstacle, as all you need now are confidence and experience.

