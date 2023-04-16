"Be patient and wait for it": Technical Guruji urges fans to wait for BGMI unban

On April 15, 2023, renowned YouTuber Gaurav "Technical Guruji" Chaudhary released a QnA video on his popular channel where he answered questions regarding technology and BGMI. He hinted at the game's return and gave insights from his visit to Krafton's headquarters in Korea.

The tech expert mentioned how he was invited by the developer to visit the headquarters a few weeks ago where he was joined by many popular personalities. He highlighted how people spoke a lot about the game and heard multiple rumors about its comeback to the Indian digital market.

He then went on to say that although he cannot speak about the title's official return date, he would urge fans to be patient and wait for some more time. He also wanted them to remember how patience enables a person to obtain great rewards.

Timestamp: 13:36

His exact words were (translated from Hindi):

"When I went to Krafton's headquarters in Korea, I heard a lot of rumors and we spoke a lot about the game. Although I cannot state anything officially, I want you guys to be patient and wait for it. Remember, patience yields great rewards."

Considering that Technical Guruji boasts a massive fan following in the tech and BGMI gaming community, it's no shock that his latest remarks regarding the game's unban have garnered significant interest.

Technical Guruji seconds Scout's opinion on BGMI unban

Continuing on the same matter, Guruji mentioned that millions of boys are eagerly waiting for the game's comeback. He also spoke about how they can manage everything else and only want the title to return.

Technical Guruji also went on to refer to the BGMI star Scout's words and seconded his opinion. According to him, the star player has mentioned that the BR title will be making its comeback soon and gamers can expect an official announcement by the end of April or the first week of May.

His exact statement was:

"I have heard that Scout has said that an announcement may arrive by the end of April or the first week of May and that BGMI will be making its comeback soon."

Technical Guruji and fans of Battlegrounds Mobile India remain hopeful about its return to the Indian market. It remains to be seen when players will finally get to witness new content.

