BGIS 2023 Round 1 Day 3: Overall standings, qualified teams, and more

Day 3 of the BGIS 2023 Round 1 saw Krafton broadcast all the matches of the Group 28 and 106 teams. However, like the previous two days, several other groups also contested today, but their matches were not live-streamed. This is because it would not be practical to showcase the sheer amount of matches that occur concurrently. This round consists of 128 groups and will end on September 3, with 480 teams entering the next phase.

UDOG India, who had not found their momentum during The Grind event, came back to their signature form today,, While Team XO had another disappointing event, failing to perform in this phase.

BGIS Round 1 Day 3 highlights

Group 28 results

The top three performers qualified for the next phase (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Round 2

7Shore Esports Revive ORG UDOG India

7Shore had a slow start to their Round 1 campaign, as they got only one point in the first match. However, they soon returned to their form and conquered the next two matches in a thumping fashion. The squad garnered a total of 60 points, including 29 eliminations. Revive ORG, who clinched the first game, held second spot with 53 points.

Group 28 overall standings (Image via BGMI)

UDOG India, a popular BGMI team, also managed to get a podium finish and advanced to the BGIS Round 2. The lineup had a phenomenal run in the first battle, which helped them ensure a third seat. Team Grind More Losers scored 33 points, but it was not enough to keep themselves in the top 3. ISHOW had a dismal showcasing as the squad took only one point in Round 1.

Group 106 results

Eleven Esports played aggressively in Group 106 (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Round 2

Eleven Esports Team Chenab Valley XYLE Esports

Eleven Esports became the table toppers in Round 1 of BGIS 2023 with 97 points in Group 106. They put up a dominating performance in the second and third matches. They preferred to play with an aggressive attack and picked up 55 kills in three games. Team Chenab Valley was in second position with 42 points.

Overall leaderboard of Group 106 (Image via BGMI)

XYLE Esports acquired the third spot with 41 points without a single Chicken Dinner. Start Falcons took the fourth place with 34 points. Team XO, who was third in the BGIS 2021, came seventh with 19 points. That said, they featured an underdog lineup this year. Hungry Stars was in the last position in the overall table as they gained only four points.