BGIS 2023 The Grind Day 3 Group 6: Overall standings, qualified teams, and more

Day 3 of the BGIS The Grind came to a close on July 22. Enigma Gaming topped Group 6’s overall standings with 74 points. The Owais-led star lineup won two out of their three matches of Round 1, showcasing their mind-boggling dominance. Team INS Esports was consistent throughout all their battles and held second place.

Team Tribal Esports, despite not performing well in the last match, finished third in the overall table with 33 points. Team Excellent was behind them with 29 points. Lucknow Giants, who recently signed Austin, obtained the fifth rank with 26 points.

4 Aggressive Man secured sixth position with 23 points, while Predator 6 and Allstars came in seventh and eighth positions, respectively. Imperial Esports was unlucky, as they couldn’t progress to the next round.

BGIS The Grind Group 6 overall standings

Enigma Gaming ranked first in Group 6 (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Erangel

Zeno’s extraordinary performance helped Team INS grab the Chicken Dinner with 24 points. He dismissed eight enemies throughout the opening game. Team Excellent, an underdog, played admirably and plundered 17 points there. Enigma Gaming, playing aggressively, took 16 points and showed a great start in the contest. Lucknow Giants and BR Titans failed to win their initial fights and did not score a single point in their opener of The Grind.

Match 2 - Miramar

Enigma Gaming dominated the second game, registering a fabulous 14-kill victory. Their two veterans, Maxkash and DaljitsKK, picked up six and five kills. Team Tribal Esports looked good throughout the match and claimed 17 points. Lucknow Giants put in a good performance and took 14 points. Team INS and Allstars managed to steal 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Overall standings of The Grind Group 6 (Image via BGMI)

Match 3 - Sanhok

Enigma Gaming conquered their second back-to-back Chicken Dinner in style. In the process, they grabbed 29 points, including 14 finishes. Team INS had another consistent outing, adding 15 points to their chart. 4 Aggressive Man and Lucknow Giants handed to secure 14 and 12 points, respectively. Team Tribal, who fought awesomely in their first two matches, stumbled in their final battle of the BGIS Grind Round 1.

Qualified teams for Round 2

Enigma Gaming Team INS Team Tribal Team Excellent 4 Lucknow Giants 4 Aggressively Man Predator 6 Allstars

The second round of the BGIS The Grind will take place in Week 3, where all the qualified teams will fight for the next phase. The first week will conclude on July 23.