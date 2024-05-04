BGIS 2024 Round 1 Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 2 of the BGIS 2024 Round 1 took place on May 3. Groups 3 and 4’s matches were livestreamed on the official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports. The top seven clubs from each group have secured their spots in the next round. Each group played three games across three maps on Day 2: Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

In Group 3 of the BGIS Round 1, Sincere Gaming has secured the first position with 49 points and 37 kills despite not clinching a single Chicken Dinner. Team Zero came second with 33 points and one Chicken Dinner.

HR Esports finished third with 32 points, while INSPXOP and Team Dark Yodha earned 27 points each. These two teams are in the fourth and fifth spots, respectively. Brutal Esports and Animate Esports came sixth and seventh with 21 and 16 points, respectively.

In Group 4, Big Brother Esports acquired the first rank with 66 points and two Chicken Dinners. RVNC Esports and Rising Falcon took the second and third spots with 38 and 24 points, respectively. Team Captain, Vencenzo Esports, Sultan Gaming, and Team Hyenas are in the top seven with 21, 20, 18, and 12 points, respectively.

Day 2 results of BGIS 2024 Round 1

Group 3 overall leaderboard (Image via Krafton)

Group 3 Match 1 - Erangel

The first game was notched up by INSOXOP with 18 points. Sincere Gaming played remarkably in this match, scoring 20 points with the help of 14 eliminations. A member of this team, Sinxane, claimed eight kills alone. Brutal and Karizma got 11 points each.

Group 3 Match 2 - Miramar

Team Dark Yodha managed to win the second game with 24 points. Sincere Gaming played aggressively and collected 26 points, including 21 finishes. Sinxane maintained his dominance and acquired eight kills.

Group 3 Match 3 - Sanhok

Team Zero, which features stars like Scout, conquered the third battle of the BGIS Round 1 with 21 points. HR Esports accumulated 18 points, including 14 kills. Animate Esports managed to add 12 points to their name.

Overall standings of Group 4 (Image via Krafton)

Group 4 Match 1 - Erangel

Big Brother Esports won the first game with 25 points, thanks to Sarvit’s five kills. Insanity earned 11 points, while Sultan and RVNC claimed nine points each.

Group 4 Match 2 - Miramar

RVNC Esports emerged victorious in the second Group 4 match with 17 points. Rising Falcon and Team Hyenas registered 16 and 11 points, respectively. Big Brother Esports was eliminated early on with six finishes.

Group 4 Match 3 - Sanhok

Big Brother Esports secured a mammoth 35-point victory in its last game of the BGIS Round 1. Uzumakii, Saif, and Rishi — members of this team — got ten, eight, and six kills, respectively. Team Captain and RVNC collected 12 points each.