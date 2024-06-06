BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 1: Groups and teams revealed 

The four-day Semifinals Week 1 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 starts on June 6 with 32 teams. Krafton has revealed the four groups (of eight teams each) for this phase, which will have the round-robin format. Each group will play 12 matches. The first to eighth ranked teams will secure their spots in the Grand Finals.

The bottom 24 teams will once again meet in Week 2 of the Semifinals for the remaining eight spots in the Grand Finals. Fans can watch the Week 1 action on the official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports at 3:30 pm IST.

BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 1 groups and teams

Here are all the BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 1 groups and teams:

Group A

Global Esports Insane Esports Hyderabad Hydras Team Soul RTGxIND Livecraft Esports Zero Recoil 7Shore

Group B

Prime Esports Inspiration Esports Limra Esports Carnival Gaming GodLike Esports Raven Esports Team XSpark Entity Gaming

Group C

FS Esports Team Venom Magnet Esports Team Aaru MOGO Esports LOC Esports Team Tamilas Team NIY

Group D

Reckoning Gaming Inferno Squad Vasista Esports Rivalry Esports THW Esports Voltx Esports Team 8Bit Galaxy Esports

The top 16 teams from Round 4 and Wildcard have reached the Semifinals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2024.

Reckoning, Global, Team XSpark and Prime Esports had phenomenal runs in Round 4 of the tournament. Team 8Bit and Hyderabad Hydras also looked to be in good shape.

Team Soul had an exceptional run in the Wildcard stage, winning three out of their six matches and topping the overall standings. The Manya-led team is one of the top contenders for the BGIS title as it has delivered impressive performances in the last few years.

Carnival Gaming, who witnessed a sharp decline in the fourth round, made a brilliant comeback in the Wildcard stage. The Omega-led squad finished second in the overall points table.

Team Aaru, Rivalry, and Galaxy Esports were also in good form during the Wildcard stage. Entity Gaming bounced back in their last three matches to enter the BGIS Semifinals. Their focus will now be to earn a spot in the Grand Finals.

GodLike and MOGO Esports were in dismal form in their first three matches. However, both squads put in strong performances in their last three matches to secure seats in the Grand Finals.