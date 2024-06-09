BGIS 2024 Semifinals Week 1: Overall standings, qualified teams for Grand Finals, and more

The Semifinals Week 1 of the BGIS 2024 Semifinals came to a close on June 9 with the top eight teams advancing to the Grand Finals. Global Esports ensured a prime position after exhibiting outstanding performances throughout their 12 matches. The Mavi-led roster posted 101 points on the board with the help of two Chicken Dinners. Team Aaru acquired the second rank with 98 points.

Team XSpark was also exceptional in the Semifinals, finishing third on the scoreboard with 97.5 points. The Shadow-led powerhouse had a strong run in the initial two days but faltered a bit on Sunday. Team Soul came fourth with 96 points, including 61 eliminations. The crowd-favorite squad found their ideal form in the last two days.

FS Esports impressed all viewers with their mesmerizing performance in the BGIS Semifinals Week 1 and secured fifth rank with 95 points and three Chicken Dinners. Team Tamilas and Raven Esports also played well, securing seventh and eighth positions with 88 and 87.5 points respectively.

Qualified teams for BGIS 2024 Grand Finals from Semifinals Week 1

The Grand Finals will feature eight teams each from the Semifinals Week 1 and 2. The top eight teams from the first week have occupied their spots in the Finals while the remaining 23 teams of the stage will play in the second week. Here are the eight finalists from Week 1:

Global Esports Team Aaru Team XSpark Team Soul FS Esports Vasista Esports Team Tamilas Raven Esports

MOGO Esports ranked ninth in the Semifinals in Week 1 with 85 points. The Destro-led squad fell short by a slim margin of three points to reach the BGIS Finals from this stage. Voltx and Hyderabad Hydras came 10th and 11th with 81.5 and 78 points respectively. Team 8Bit was 12th with 73.5 points.

GodLike Esports, led by Jelly, had an average run in the first week, ending up in 13th place with 72.5 points. Entity Gaming also struggled a little bit and finished 14th with 71.5 points. Team Limra ranked 15th with 68.5 points despite winning two Chicken Dinners.

Reckoning Gaming, who performed well in their previous phases of the BGIS 2024, had a lower-than-average run here as the club obtained 17th rank with 66.5 points. Carnival Gaming, another big name, stumbled completely in the Semifinals in Week 1 and came 19th with 60.5 points. Team Insane and 7Shore finished 21st and 22nd with 57 and 56 points respectively. NIY Esports came in 31st spot with only 13 points.