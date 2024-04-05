BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1 Day 2: Teams, schedule, and how to watch

By Gametube
Modified Apr 05, 2024 10:23 IST
Day 2 of BGIS The Grind will be played on April 5 (Image via BGMI)
Day 2 of BGIS The Grind will be played on April 5 (Image via BGMI)

Day 2 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1 takes place on Friday, April 5. Groups 3 and 4 will be seen fighting in three matches each. A total of 16 groups are contesting in this four-week-long competition, and the opening day featured the first two groups of this initial week. The first week is scheduled from April 4 to 7, where the first eight groups will play three matches each.

Day 1 of The Grind saw many underdog lineups surprise everyone with their skills. Experienced teams like Blind and Orangutan Gaming also played exceptionally well on Thursday. The second day is likely to be more exciting as popular teams like Entity, Carnival, Big Brothers, and Numen will be taking part.

BGIS 2024 The Grind Day 2 teams and groups

Here are the two groups who will participate on Day 2:

Group 3

  1. Entity Gaming
  2. Enigma Gaming
  3. Team Fly Esports
  4. K9 Esports
  5. TWOB
  6. Signature RF
  7. Xhibit
  8. Mors Gaming Clan
  9. Codered Esports
  10. Clue Esports
  11. Dream Team Esports
  12. LOC Esports
  13. Norules Xtreme
  14. Team Elite
  15. Team Invincible
  16. Zero Vibes

Group 4

  1. Numen Gaming
  2. Big Brother Esports
  3. TWM Gaming
  4. Hyderabad Hydras
  5. Carnival Gaming
  6. Popcorn Esports
  7. Death Dealers
  8. Rip Gaming
  9. Botx Esports
  10. F48 Esports
  11. Faith Esports
  12. Karunaadu Esports
  13. PCN Esports
  14. Team Aaru
  15. Team Relax
  16. Youtube skull

Map schedule and where to watch

Group 3 will play the first three matches of the BGIS The Grind Day 2, while Group 4 will play the last three games of the day. The livestream of these matches will be held on Krafton Esports India's YouTube channel from 3:30 pm onwards.

Here is the schedule for Day 2:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - 3:38 pm (Group 3)
  • Match 2 - Miramar - 4:18 pm (Group 3)
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - 4:58 pm (Group 3)
  • Match 4 - Erangel - 5:39 pm (Group 4)
  • Match 5 - Miramar - 6:19 pm (Group 4)
  • Match 6 - Sanhok - 6:59 pm (Group 4)
youtube-cover

Entity Gaming, who recently won the ESL Pro Series 2024, will start their BGIS The Grind journey on Friday. The Saumraj-led lineup has been in great shape in the last few months. They are in Group 3 and will be going up against famous teams like Enigma, TWM, and K9.

Carnival Gaming, who acquired the former Team Soul roster, is in Group 4. The experienced squad, led by Omega, will look to begin their campaign on a commendable note today. Popular clubs Numen Gaming, Hyderabad Hydras, and Big Brothers, are also in the same group.

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Satish
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?