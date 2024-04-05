BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1 Day 2: Teams, schedule, and how to watch

Day 2 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 1 takes place on Friday, April 5. Groups 3 and 4 will be seen fighting in three matches each. A total of 16 groups are contesting in this four-week-long competition, and the opening day featured the first two groups of this initial week. The first week is scheduled from April 4 to 7, where the first eight groups will play three matches each.

Day 1 of The Grind saw many underdog lineups surprise everyone with their skills. Experienced teams like Blind and Orangutan Gaming also played exceptionally well on Thursday. The second day is likely to be more exciting as popular teams like Entity, Carnival, Big Brothers, and Numen will be taking part.

BGIS 2024 The Grind Day 2 teams and groups

Here are the two groups who will participate on Day 2:

Group 3

Entity Gaming Enigma Gaming Team Fly Esports K9 Esports TWOB Signature RF Xhibit Mors Gaming Clan Codered Esports Clue Esports Dream Team Esports LOC Esports Norules Xtreme Team Elite Team Invincible Zero Vibes

Group 4

Numen Gaming Big Brother Esports TWM Gaming Hyderabad Hydras Carnival Gaming Popcorn Esports Death Dealers Rip Gaming Botx Esports F48 Esports Faith Esports Karunaadu Esports PCN Esports Team Aaru Team Relax Youtube skull

Map schedule and where to watch

Group 3 will play the first three matches of the BGIS The Grind Day 2, while Group 4 will play the last three games of the day. The livestream of these matches will be held on Krafton Esports India's YouTube channel from 3:30 pm onwards.

Here is the schedule for Day 2:

Match 1 - Erangel - 3:38 pm (Group 3)

Match 2 - Miramar - 4:18 pm (Group 3)

Match 3 - Sanhok - 4:58 pm (Group 3)

Match 4 - Erangel - 5:39 pm (Group 4)

Match 5 - Miramar - 6:19 pm (Group 4)

Match 6 - Sanhok - 6:59 pm (Group 4)

Entity Gaming, who recently won the ESL Pro Series 2024, will start their BGIS The Grind journey on Friday. The Saumraj-led lineup has been in great shape in the last few months. They are in Group 3 and will be going up against famous teams like Enigma, TWM, and K9.

Carnival Gaming, who acquired the former Team Soul roster, is in Group 4. The experienced squad, led by Omega, will look to begin their campaign on a commendable note today. Popular clubs Numen Gaming, Hyderabad Hydras, and Big Brothers, are also in the same group.