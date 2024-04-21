BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 3 Day 3 Group 6: Overall scoreboard, highlights, and more

Day 3 of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 3 concluded with Five Filter Esports topping the overall standings of Group 6. The lineup posted 33 points on the board despite not winning a single game on Saturday (April 21). Similarly, Numen Gaming earned 33 points and ranked second without a single Chicken Dinner. PL Dominators acquired third position with 32 points.

Reckoning Esports, a well-known club, registered the fourth spot with 28 points and a Chicken Dinner. Following them in fifth place was Celsius Esports who achieved 25 points, with First4Mizoram coming sixth with 22 points. Team Hybrid and Team Storm earned 19 and 16 points, respectively.

GlitchxReborn obtained only 14 points, while LOC Esports scored 11 points. Mastizone Gaming had a poor showing as they took only eight points. Team Relax and Orgless 5 scored five and four points, respectively.

Group 6 points table of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 3

Five Filter Esports: 33 points Numen Gaming: 33 points PL Domination: 32 points Reckoning Esports: 28 points Celsius Esports: 25 points First4 Mizoram: 22 points Team Hybrid: 19 points Team Storm: 16 points GlitchxReborn: 14 points LOC Esports: 11 points MyTimeNow: 10 points Detonation Gaming: 9 points Mastizone Gaming: 8 points Team Relax: 5 points Orgless 5: 4 points Zyroxtreme: 0 points

Match 1 - Erangel

First4 Mizoram came out victorious in their opener of The Grind Week 3 with 17 important points, PapaDrew becoming the top performer with five eliminations. Team Storm and PL Dominators also got off to a great start as they clinched 11 and 10 points, respectively. Reckoning and Five Filter Esports added eight points each to their respective accounts.

Match 2 - Miramar

Reckoning Esports ensured a mesmerizing 20-point victory in the second round. Hunter from the team was impressive with seven crucial eliminations. Team Hybrid, Celsius, and Five Filter garnered 17, 16, and 12 points, respectively. Numen Gaming had a modest run, scoring only six points. Mastizone, Detonation, and Glitch got four points each.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Switching to the third battle of The Grind Day 3, PL Domination won a 19-point Chicken Dinner. Numen Gaming showcased their improvement and collected 23 points, including 17 finishes. Dope and Bunny from their squad picked up eight and seven frags. Five Filter and GlitchxReborn gained 13 and 9 points, respectively.