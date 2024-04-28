BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 4 Group 16: Overall standings, summary, and more

Team Madrasi was the star performer in Group 16 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 4. It obtained 32 points, with one Chicken Dinner and 19 eliminations. AstroKids was in the second spot with 32 points and 23 finishes. Team Bhola and FS Esports registered one Chicken Dinner and 25 points each. The Unstoppables had an average run in Week 4, accumulating only 18 points.

JSR and Narzo Officials acquired 16 points, while Dream Team and Evoke collected 15 points each. Instinct Outliers failed to perform well in Week 4 as the unit claimed only two points.

Group 16 results of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 4

Team Madrasi - 32 points AstroKids - 32 points Team Bhola - 25 points FS Esports - 25 points The Unstoppable - 18 points Silly Esports - 17 points JSR - 16 points Narzo Officials - 16 points Dream Team Esports - 15 points Team Evoke - 15 points Team Executors - 12 points X Magnum Official - 12 points Great Esports - 11 points Mors Gaming Clan - 8 points Team Storm99 - 8 points Instinct Outliers - 2 points

Match 1 - Erangel

Team Bhola emerged victorious in the first battle with 18 points, thanks to Warden’s four kills. AstroKids got off to an aggressive start, scoring 17 points with the help of 14 eliminations.

The Unstoppables also had a great match, gaining 11 crucial points. Mors, X Magnum, and Nazro got seven points each. Team Storm99, Instinct, and JSR were knocked out in the initial circles without any points.

Match 2 - Miramar

Team Madrasi made a fantastic comeback in the second game and pulled off an 18-point victory. JSR also displayed an emphatic run and claimed 14 points, including eight frags. Nazro Officials grabbed eight points, while Executors, Great, and Dream Team got seven points each. Team Bhola and Team Unstoppable obtained four points each.

Match 3 - Sanhok

After two poor games, FS Esports presented a fine comeback and notched up a 19-point victory. AstroKids and Silly Esports also looked great in their last game of The Grind and achieved 14 points each. Team Madrasi was also phenomenal, clinching 12 points with the help of nine eliminations.

With the completion of the Group 16 matches, the Grind event also concluded with the top 64 progressing to the BGIS 2024. Revenant Esports emerged as the top performer in the competition, where 255 participants played six games each.